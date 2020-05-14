Met Opera Singer John Macurdy Has Passed Away at 91

New York Daily News has reported that John Macurdy, a bass singer who sang in over 1,001 performances at the Metropolitan Opera over four decades died at 91 of natural causes on May 7.

Macurdy's career included world premieres of Carlisle Floyd's "Wuthering Heights" at the Santa Fe Opera in 1958, Hugo Weisgall's "Six Characters in Search of an Author" at the New York City Opera in 1959, Abraham Ellstein's "The Golem" at the City Opera in 1962, Samuel Barber's "Antony and Cleopatra" on the opening night of the Met's new house in 1966 and Marvin David Levy's "Mourning Becomes Electra" at the Met in 1967.

Macurdy sang 62 roles with the Metropolitan Opera.

"Everyone who came here had done other roles, and because the Met had a need for certain parts, those roles were added to your contract, even though you might be singing so-called leading roles at the time," Macurdy told Opera News in 2005.

