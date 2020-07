Met Announces Week 17 Schedule for Nightly Met Opera Streams Featuring LA BOHEME and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Met has announced the Week 17 schedule for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations and classic telecasts streamed on the company website during the coronavirus closure.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

Monday, July 6

Puccini's La Bohème

Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Susanna Phillips, Michael Fabiano, Lucas Meachem, Alexey Lavrov, Matthew Rose, and Paul Plishka, conducted by Marco Armiliato. From February 24, 2018.

Tuesday, July 7

Verdi's Il Trovatore (Classic Telecast)

Starring Éva Marton, Dolora Zajick, Luciano Pavarotti, and Sherrill Milnes, conducted by James Levine. From October 15, 1988.

Wednesday, July 8

Mozart's Così fan tutte

Starring Susanna Phillips, Isabel Leonard, Danielle de Niese, Matthew Polenzani, Rodion Pogossov, and Maurizio Muraro, conducted by James Levine. From April 26, 2014.

Thursday, July 9

Zandonai's Francesca da Rimini

Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Marcello Giordani, and Mark Delavan, conducted by Marco Armiliato. From March 16, 2013.

Friday, July 10

Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin

Starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, Mariusz Kwiecień, and Alexei Tanovitski, conducted by Valery Gergiev. From October 5, 2013.

Saturday, July 11

Puccini's Madama Butterfly

Starring Hui He, Elizabeth DeShong, Bruce Sledge, and Paulo Szot, conducted by Pier Giorgio Morandi. From November 9, 2019.

Sunday, July 12

Wagner's Tristan und Isolde (Viewer's Choice and Classic Telecast)

Starring Jane Eaglen, Katarina Dalayman, Ben Heppner, Hans-Joachim Ketelsen, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. From December 18, 1999.

