Mario Chang Joins Promethean Artists

Guatemalan tenor Mario Chang has joined the roster of Promethean Artists for General Management. Mr. Chang regularly appears with leading houses including the Metropolitan Opera, Los Angeles Opera, Oper Frankfurt, and Washington National Opera, in leading roles such as Rodolfo in La bohème, Edgardo in Lucia di Lammermoor, Duke in Rigoletto Lenski in Yevgeny Onegin, and the title role in Roberto Devereux.

"I'm very excited to join the Promethean Artists roster," said Chang. "I'm particularly thrilled to be on a roster of such high level artists and to take the next steps in my career with such an innovative and forward thinking company."

"The next few years will be a very exciting time in Mario's career," said Promethean Artists' Founder and President Adam Cavagnaro. "We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with an artist as talented as Mario, and look forward to a long and successful collaboration ahead."

Operatic highlights of Mr. Chang's career include multiple performances at the Metropolitan Opera including as Nemorino in L'elisir d'amore, the Italian Tenor in Der Rosenkavalier opposite Renée Fleming, Arturo in Lucia di Lammermoor, and the Fourth Squire in Parsifal. Additional operatic highlights include Rodolfo in La bohème conducted by Gustavo Dudamel and Ismaele in Nabucco at Los Angeles Opera, Rodolfo in La bohéme and Edgardo in Lucia di Lammermoor at Santa Fe Opera, and Alfredo in La Traviata with Washington National Opera, Atlanta Opera, Oper Frankfurt, and North Carolina Opera. Highlights at Oper Frankfurt include performances as Lenski in Yevgeny Onegin, the Italian Singer in Capriccio, Cassio in Otello, the Italian Tenor in Der Rosenkavalier, the Duke in Rigoletto, the title role in Roberto Devereux, and Rodolfo in La Bohème.

Mr. Chang is also founder and director of Querido Arte Opera de Guatemala, the first opera company in Guatemala, a Center for the Development of the Arts (Centro de Perfeccionamiento para las Artes), and a youth orchestra and chorus program, creating a platform for the development and promotion for the arts and supporting hundreds of young musicians and emerging artists to reach their dreams. In recognition of this work, he was appointed with the 'Medalla del Quetzal' and 'Cambio de la Rosa de la Paz' by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of his country, making him ambassador of peace and culture in Guatemala.