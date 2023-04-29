Marcelo Álvarez Withdraws from AIDA at Met Due to Illness; Rafael Davila and Jorge de León Step In

Rafael Davila will sing the role of Radamès in Verdi's Aida on Sunday, April 30. Jorge de León will sing the role on May 6 (evening), May 10, May 13 (matinee), and May 18, replacing Marcelo Álvarez who has withdrawn due to illness.

Puerto Rican tenor Rafael Davila made his Met debut in the role of Don Jose in Bizet's Carmen in 2017. Earlier this season, he sang Giasone in Cherubini's Medea and the title role of Don Carlo. He will also be joining the cast of Carmen and Nabucco next season.

Spanish tenor Jorge de León made his Met debut as Radamès in 2017 and has sung the role at Teatro Real, Wiener Staatsoper, Semperoper Dresden, among others. In addition, he has performed leading roles in Bizet's Carmen, Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana, Puccini's Turandot, Verdi's Macbeth, Puccini's Tosca, Verdi's Otello, and Puccini's Madama Butterfly on important stages around the world, including La Scala, Teatro Massimo, Arena di Verona, Gran Teatre del Liceu, Lyric Opera, and LA Opera.

