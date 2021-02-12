Lyric Opera of Kansas City Announces Two Key Staff Appointments

Lyric Opera of Kansas City General Director and CEO Deborah Sandler today announced the appointments to the Company's senior staff. Effective March 1, 2021, Edward Sien as the Chief Development Officer and effective Feb. 1, 2021, Gregory Campbell as the Director of Marketing and Communications will join Lyric Opera of Kansas City.

Sandler stated, "I am delighted to welcome these two outstanding professionals to our Lyric Opera family. They both bring a wealth of experience and accomplishment and we cannot wait to see their impact on LOKC. We look forward to even better days ahead with them on our team."

Edward Sien is a native New Yorker. He attended Wesleyan University, where he received a B.A. in humanities. In 1999, he launched his career in nonprofit administration and development as the Program Officer for the Jewish Community Development Fund in Russia and Ukraine, a project of American Jewish World Service.

Although he is the child of deaf parents, he developed a lifelong passion for classical music and opera that led him to join The Juilliard School in 2007 as the Director of Foundation and Corporate Relations. Most recently, he served as the Assistant Vice President, Institutional and Individual Giving, at Manhattan School of Music.

As testament to his commitment to contemporary music, he became one of the founding board members of Metropolis Ensemble, a dynamically evolving 21st century orchestra that provides artistic support to emerging composers and musicians.

An enthusiastic reader, he also enjoys studying foreign languages. He is slowly working his way through War and Peace in Russian.

Gregory is a performing-arts professional with a twenty-year career as an arts marketer, patron manager, performer, music educator, and board member. He has previously worked in various arts marketing and patron services roles at The Kansas City Symphony, Kansas City Repertory Theatre, and Minnesota Opera. He is highly engaged in the performing arts and admissions based non-profit community and has presented twice to the international Tessitura Network community.

Before Gregory's career in arts marketing and administration, he was a professional classical trombonist with the following organizations: The Fountain City Brass Band, The Kansas City Symphony, Symphony Orchestra of Northwest Arkansas, The Wichita Symphony, Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Symphony of the Americas, Atlantic Classical Orchestra, Brevard Symphony Orchestra, Southwest Florida Symphony Orchestra, Miami Symphony Orchestra, Opera Naples, Klezmer Company Orchestra, Orquesta Sinfonica UANL (Monterrey, Mexico), Summer Opera Theatre of Washington DC, and the Ohio Light Opera. He holds a bachelor's degree in performance from the Peabody Conservatory of the Johns Hopkins University and a master's degree in performance from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. He is also a published arranger with Cherry Classics Music.

Gregory is passionate about aviation and earned his FAA Private Pilot Certificate in November 2019.