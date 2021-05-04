Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lyric Opera Of KC SOUNDSCAPES Presented At American Jazz Museu, May 12

This Soundscape features a unique program of jazz, boogie, show tunes, and opera.

May. 4, 2021  

Soundscapes in the City, a series of FREE, short, outdoor concerts featuring Lyric Opera of Kansas City artists singing hits from opera and musical theatre, was launched last fall to great acclaim.

This Soundscape features a unique program of jazz, boogie, show tunes, and opera. Those who could not get tickets to our sold out run of Baseball: A Musical Love Letter will have the chance to hear selections from the show, including "Did You See Jackie Robinson Hit That Ball?" and "Baseball Boogie". Pack a picnic, bring a blanket and chairs, and enjoy a beautiful evening of opera and musical theatre's greatest hits.

Taking place Wednesday, May 12 @ 6 p.m.. The Jay McShann Pavilion behind the American Jazz Museum (1616 E. 18th St, KCMO 64108) for tickets visit kcopera.org or (816) 471-7344.


