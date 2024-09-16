Interview: Kelley Rourke – Librettist, Translator, Dramaturg and Prize Winner

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kelley Rouke was driving when she received a text from Mark Campbell informing her that she was the winner of Opera America’s 2024 Campbell Opera Librettist Prize.

Her reaction? She answered, “Stop it! It’s mean. Never joke about that!” because she couldn’t quite digest that she’d been chosen for the prize. “There are so many people doing great work that I couldn’t believe I’d been singled out,” she modestly insists.

The annual prize was established by Campbell with Opera America in 2021 to specifically honor the work of librettists. He doesn’t choose the recipients, which is done by a panel of industry judges, but he knows how critical their work is, as a librettist himself. He’s written dozens of libretti, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning SILENT NIGHT (with composer Kevin Puts) and the Grammy-winning THE (R)EVOLUTION of STEVE JOBS (composer Mason Bates). This is the first award in the history of American opera created to honor this group of writers.

What’s the big deal about having an award for librettists? Simple: They’re a kind of “power behind the throne.” The opera can’t be done without their work--laying out the story, and frequently carving out places for arias that help the composer shape the piece musically--but their contributions are often underappreciated when companies are publicizing a performance.

And that’s true for even some of the most famous librettists in the history of opera. Oh, sure, maybe opera-philes know that da Ponte worked with Mozart on his most famous works (FIGARO, COSI, DON GIOVANNI) or that von Hoffmannsthal did the same for Richard Strauss (ROSENKAVALIER, ELEKTRA, ARIADNE, FRAU OHNE SCHATTEN). But most opera-goers would be hard-pressed to name the collaborators on works by Verdi, Puccini or Bizet--even those considered the ABCs of the art form: AIDA, BOHEME and CARMEN.

“It’s easy for people to take what writers do for granted,” Rourke opines. “As a specialist in words, I think we get more unsolicited advice than other professionals. I don’t think that anyone is going to say to Kevin Puts ‘Maybe that should be in E rather than E minor.’ But people won’t hesitate about saying, ‘Maybe it should be this word instead of that one’--as if I didn’t think really hard about the choice I made.”

While I was interviewing Rourke as winner of the Librettist Prize, I came to understand that her reputation in the opera industry is much broader than that: as a dramaturg helping creators shape new works and translator, often condensing grand operas to 75 or 90 minutes or creating completely new stories to go with existing scores. For example, she worked as dramaturg with the writer-composer team (Susan Soon He Stanton and Christopher Rourke) who created the new ending for TURANDOT that recently premiered at the Washington National Opera.

“Before I even thought of writing a libretto, I had worked as a dramaturg and translator, having spent 14 years at Glimmerglass in a variety of capacities on all their original producetions, working within their culture. That was my training: grappling with existing works and spending a lot of time in the rehearsal room,” she explains.

This meant learning that the language of supertitles is slightly different from literal translations, because you’re not only thinking about the musical phrasing but also about dramatic beats, which calls for being concise and getting out of the way. And if a production is set in a time that’s different from the original libretto, you think about how you can slightly massage the material, leave things out or make things big so there’s not any cognitive dissonance.

“So when I started doing libretti, I had all that background from when I started: knowing how things could work or where there was a struggle. And it continues to inform my work as a librettist because I understand the way masters did it,” she adds. “For example, I know ‘This is a piece that’ll work like Figaro’s Largo al Factotum [from IL BARBIERE DI SIVIGLIA], where the character will come out and introduce himself and it’ll be very exciting.’

“I have a whole set of references. Being a translator is a little like a painter who goes into a museum and copies great paintings because you’re getting in there and seeing ‘how does this work?’ or ‘how was this made?’ And that helps you when you do your own thing.’

Consequentially, she’s someone who frequently wears many hats because she believes all her varied skills overlap very much, whether she’s writing supertitles (for the Glimmerglass Festival in upstate New York, among others) or adaptations (creating more than 20 English versions of classic operas, like the Met’s family-friendly CENDRILLON by Massenet, aka CINDERELLA). She also is involved in developing the next generation of opera creators (eg, through the Washington National Opera’s American Opera Initiative).

When I ask her whether there’s one of these specialties that she thinks of as Number 1 on her “hit parade,” she answers quite bluntly. “I think of myself as whichever deadline is first.”

At the moment, high on her list of priorities is the libretto for EAT THE DOCUMENT, her opera with composer John Glover. It will premiere in January 2025 at PROTOTYPE in New York City, the trailblazing festival of contemporary, multi-disciplinary opera-theatre and music-theatre works, produced by Beth Morrison Projects and HERE. It’s being directed by Kristin Marting, who afforded the team the luxury of workshopping some dramatic scenes, so they could see how they stood up.

The 90-minute opera is based on a 2006 novel by American writer Dana Spiotta about a pair of leftist activists in the 1970s and what happens to them a generation later in the 1990s. (Its title refers to a documentary about Bob Dylan.) That structure remains in the new opera. But--as typical in adapting a novel or play for a different art form--part of Rourke’s assignment was helping to choose which parts of the original would be used and making suggestions about the aspects that might demand an aria. ”It also becomes ‘What does it take to tell the story? What’s necessary--and what’s not.”

When she’s working, I ask her “which comes first, the chicken or the egg?” (That is, the music or the libretto.) “I like to think I write differently for every composer, depending on where they ‘live’ (ie, how they work) and depending on the story,” she explains.

“It’s different because I know how to work with John [Glover], since he’s the first composer I ever wrote with. This is our third opera together, along with a couple of song cycles. (They did one for last year’s Weimar Festival from Carnegie Hall.)

Her preferred way of writing calls for lots of back and forth between composer and librettist, reading the source material and translating it into what could happen in the opera. “For example, I’ll do a complete outline of ‘this is what happens in this scene and it might just open up into a duet.’ Of course, when I actually start drafting the libretto, things might change,” Rourke adds. “Then sometimes when I think I’m finished, I’ll turn it back to John [or another composer] who might say, ‘that couplet there, those two lines, I could see that blowing up into a whole aria.’

“I know every team doesn’t work in this way. Some composers might say, ‘Ok librettist, you do something and give it to me and I’ll do my thing and I’ll call you and ask for more lines or cut something.’ But for me, there’s nothing like the interplay with a collaborator, because I believe that opera is a most collaborative of art forms, where one person can really ‘foul it up’--as one person can elevate it. I love that you have all these people coming together and it’s so unpredictable, a volatile stew, but sometimes magic happens.

“One of the things that we found uniquely interesting about the novel of EAT THE DOCUMENT--and a particular challenge--is that there are a couple of characters who are obsessed with popular music, including some cult classics of the time. They talk really interestingly about this music; it forms a big part of who they are, as young people,” she continues. “That attracted us. At the same time, we didn’t want to do a pastiche--and not simply because the cost of the song rights would have been prohibitive. But simply because it wasn’t interesting to us,” she admits.

“There are a handful of songs that are really important to the characters that show up in both decades. So we decided that we’d have some diegetic music [which happens within the created world of the story, or told by a narrator commenting on the story or on his former self] that the characters are listening to,” she continues, “which helps pull in the audience.

“So, for these diegetic pieces, we’ve created not-quite-pop songs that use John’s musical language and the way I handle words, managing to somehow channel the energy of The Beach Boys without actually quoting their music and still be interesting to us.

“The piece of course exists in the world of the opera, where everyone sings and has arias. Here, what I write is a little more like blank verse for characters in real time, putting their emotions out there.”

The one thing I notice is missing from Rourke’s “bag of tricks” is directing. I ask her whether that’s the next step for her. “No,” she says firmly. “Lots of people ask me that. It’s not in my constitution. While I love being in the rehearsal room and working with people…but running that room? That kind of energy is not mine.”

Photo: Brittany Lesavoy Smith

Comments