Grammy-Winner Terence Blanchard Celebrates New Album and Met Opera Debut!

On Saturday, November 13, the two-time Oscar nominee, five-time Grammy-winning trumpeter, and composer Terence Blanchard celebrates the life and legacy of mentor, Wayne Shorter, with his new album Absence. Blanchard celebrates both the brilliance of Shorter's legacy and the inspiration he has given Blanchard, influencing his ever-expanding amalgam of music and storytelling.

For this monumental task, Blanchard will unite his internationally acclaimed band of young musical pioneers, The E-Collective with the double Grammy-winning Turtle Island Quartet. The Nov. 13 performance will be both live at the Historic Theater and livestreamed.

This coincides with Blanchard's second opera, Fire Shut Up in My Bones, opening the Metropolitan Opera's season, and on The Music Hall's screen on Sunday, October 31. Blanchard's adaptation of Charles M. Blow's moving memoir, is the first opera by a Black composer presented on the Met stage, and has been dubbed "bold and affecting" and "subtly powerful" by the New York Times.

The Met Opera screening of Fire Shut Up in My Bones will be at the Music Hall's Historic Theater on Sun., October 31, at 12:55pm. Absence: Terence Blanchard will be at the Music Hall's Historic Theater on Sat., November 13, at 8pm.

