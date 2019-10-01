Günther Groissböck Confirms DON CARLO At Metropolitan Opera

Günther Groissböck has confirmed to Online Merker that a new production of Verdi's Don Carlo will be put up at the Metropolitan Opera.

In the interview, Groissböck says that he will sing the role of King Phillip in the production that is set to start in 2022. He also said that he will first sing the French version of the work and half a year later he will do the opera in Italian.

Groissböck made his debut at the Metropolitan in 2010 and has since sung 55 performances with the theater in productions of Verdi's "Macbeth" and Wagner's The Ring Cycle. He is scheduled to perform at the theater this fall in a revival of "Der Rosenkavalier" and is currently at the Theater an der Wien for a new production of Dvořák's "Rusalka."

Hear him perform in Verdi's Macbeth below!





