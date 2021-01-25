Get Four Tickets For The Price Of Three To See GISELLE at Dubai Opera

On Saturday February 6th, audiences can look forward to enjoying a compelling, unforgettable experience at an incredible price, as families and large groups can benefit from a 'Buy 3, Get One Free' offer on tickets to catch the highly anticipated ballet Gisele at Dubai Opera.

Russian State Ballet and Opera House commences its Dubai debut with Giselle this February, a classic romantic ballet, composed by Adolphe Adam in 1841. This is an opportunity for ballet lovers to see Giselle as never before. Former award-winning Bolshoi Ballet Soloist Konstantin Ivanov has created an original production filled with superb sets and handmade, exquisite costumes.

The story of Giselle is indubitably one of the most famous ballets of all time; a romantic tale of innocent love and betrayal-of philandering Count Albrecht and a trusting peasant maid, Giselle.

The Saturday afternoon show commences at 2pm at Dubai Opera, indeed an unforgettable outing for the entire family to enjoy world-class entertainment within the heart of Downtown Dubai.

Dubai Opera is is committed to providing all guests with a safe environment in alignment with the UAE COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all. All guests are required to keep their face masks on within Dubai Opera and in the auditorium during the show. Additionally, social distancing will be maintained inside the auditorium and guests can expect a limited seating capacity as well as rigorous sanitization routines which are implemented at all touchpoints.

For further information and to purchase tickets, please visit dubaiopera.com