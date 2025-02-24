Erwin Schrott Out of Royal Opera's FAUST for Select June Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Erwin Schrott has withdrawn from the performances of Faust on 2, 6 and 10 June for personal reasons. The role of Méphistophélès will be performed on these dates by Ildebrando D'Arcangelo. Schrott will continue to sing the role on 23, 25, 28 and 30 May.

D'Arcangelo made his Royal Opera debut in 2002 as Leporello (Don Giovanni), and has performed the roles of Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro), Don Giovanni (Don Giovanni), Banco (Macbeth), Selim (Il turco in Italia), and Escamillo (Carmen) with the Company. He has performed the role of Méphistophélès with The Royal Opera on tour to Japan at Bunka Kaikan Tokyo in 2019 and at Wiener Staatsoper, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Opernhaus Zürich, Staatsoper Hamburg, and the Opéra royal de Wallonie.

Other recent engagements include Count Almaviva (The Marriage of Figaro) at Teatro alla Scala Milan, Attila (Attila) with Opera de Marseilles and Ernani in concert with the Münchner Rundfunkorchester. He has also performed at opera houses across the world including The Metropolitan Opera, Teatro Real de Madrid, Bayerische Staatsoper, and Opéra National de Paris. The rest of the cast remains as scheduled.

