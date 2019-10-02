Drottningholm Theater Announces Production for 2020 Summer Season

The Drottningholms Slottstteater in Stockholm has announced its main production for the summer of 2020 will be a new staging of Agrippina by George Frideric Handel.

The production will be from Swedish director Staffan Valdemar Holm. Francesco Corti , the acclaimed Italian harpsichordist who recently turned into a conductor, will lead Drottningholm Theatre Orchestra, which will play on period instruments.

Swedish mezzo-soprano Ann Hallenberg will sing the title role of Agrippina. Hallenberg is the festival's current artist-in-residence. In addition to singing the title role, Hallenberg has been part of the festival's decisions regarding the work, the production and the casting.

The cast will also include young Brazilian countertenor Bruno de Sá in the role of Nerone. Swedish mezzo Kristina Hammarström will take on the role of Ottone, Italian soprano Giulia Semenzato will sing Poppea, Italian baritone Renato Dolcini will play Pallante and Norwegian bass-baritone Emil Næshagen will sing Lesbo.

Performances will be from August 8-22, 2020.





