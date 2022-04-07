City Lyric Opera Presents US Premiere Of THE GARDEN OF ALICE, April 17-21

One of New York City's most innovative opera companies, City Lyric Opera, presents the American premiere of Elizabeth Raum's The Garden of Alice (1985) with soprano Laura Soto-Bayomi (Opera Colorado) playing the lead role of Alice. CLO's modern twist on the Lewis Carrol classic Alice's Adventures in Wonderland takes audiences on an interactive journey down a whimsical rabbit hole.

Inspired by similar immersive experiences (Sleep No More, Van Gogh), CLO offers audiences a chance to engage in a fantastical Wonderland through a combination of live operatic performances, kaleidoscopic digital landscapes, and a wacky array of costumes and props.

Marking the second of two main stage performances this season (the first was Viardot's Cinderella which was canceled midway through the run due to COVID), The Garden of Alice is perfect for the world we live in today.

"We wanted to pick an opera that is cheerful and colorful, yet edgy and thought provoking," said Megan Gillis, co-founder and executive director of City Lyric Opera, and producer of CLO's rendition of The Garden of Alice. "The Garden of Alice merges both the adult and child worlds in a mesmerizing, strange and beautiful way! Alice finds herself alone, bored, and afraid-a frightening place we all recently visited collectively."

Like Alice herself, the opera The Garden of Alice has grown and shrunk to fit its circumstances. Raum, one of Canada's most eminent composers, first presented Alice in 1984 as a svelte little concert piece that grew out of a concept for a children's opera. She then transformed it into an adult opera with a Kafkaesque ending, in which a zany, quirky trip through Wonderland turns into a dark, violent, and treacherous one. The full, two-act opera premiered in 1985 by Canada's Pacific Opera Victoria. CLO's 2022 staging of Alice served as the impetus for Raum to rescore the opera for a small chamber orchestra - a sextet comprising piano, violin, cello, clarinet, bassoon, and a battery of percussion instruments. CLO's interpretation of the landscape and characters of Wonderland is that of different virtual realities and identities that society drowns in on the Internet, social media, and more. "Similar to Alice, we are all entranced by the illusion of an idyllic place, only to discover it's all fake and convoluted," explains Gillis. "Like Alice's rabbit hole, we have all begun the journey into the metaverse with so much of today's digital interactions."

CLO's production exists in two parts: 1) Wonderland Exhibit, and 2) The Garden of Alice opera. The exhibit consists of pre-recorded materials and projections that make up the body that is Wonderland in the form of a digital installation. The 90-minute opera follows Alice as she travels through the exhibit and discovers Wonderland and all its characters in her search for truth and herself. Capitalizing off of Blue Building's unique multi-room layout, a white rabbit guides audience members through immersive architectural landscapes that highlights the opera, explores the characters' stories, and introduces the ominous side of Wonderland.

Applauded for being "a most worthy company with high ideals (Voce di Meche)," CLO is dedicated to offering affordable opera created by a team of diverse and inclusive New York City-based artists. The role of Alice will be played by soprano Laura Soto-Bayomi. Applauded by the Barre Montpelier Times Argus for her lovely warm soprano voice and heart-wrenching lyricism, she is quickly establishing herself as a versatile performer. She recently completed her artist residency with Opera Colorado.

Founded in 2016, City Lyric Opera a one-of-a-kind experience for audience members by welcoming them to the operatic art form free of judgment, expectation, or financial burden. CLO is built on four pillars: championing the unheard voices within opera; forming and nurturing a community for New York City artists; making opera relevant; and making opera affordable and accessible for everyone. For more information, please visit CityLyricOpera.org.