Cincinnati Opera Reveals 2026 Summer Festival Lineup Featuring SALOME, LALOVAVI, CARMEN & More

Cincinnati Opera has unveiled the full lineup for its 2026 Summer Festival, running June 18 through August 2 at Cincinnati Music Hall. The announcement was made live from the Music Hall stage by Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director Evans Mirageas.

The season will open with a new production of Richard Strauss's Salome, returning to Music Hall for the first time since 2000 and featuring soprano Kathryn Lewek in her role debut, alongside Alfred Walker, Chad Shelton, Michelle DeYoung, and Zach Borichevsky. Conducted by Robert Spano and staged by Jose Maria Condemi, the production will be performed on June 18 and 20.

On July 9 and 11, Cincinnati Opera will present the world premiere of Lalovavi, an Afrofuturist opera by composer Kevin Day and librettist Tifara Brown. The new work launches the company's Black Opera Project and stars Brittany Olivia Logan, Talise Trevigne, Morris Robinson, Adrienne Danrich, Zoie Reams, Terrence Chin-Loy, Michael Preacely, and G. Thomas Allen.

Bizet’s Carmen will return July 25, 29, and 31, and August 2 in a vibrant co-production with Opera Philadelphia and Seattle Opera. The cast features J’Nai Bridges in the title role with Matthew White, Teresa Perrotta, Ryan McKinny, and Kayleigh Decker.

Also on the slate is Orpheus and Euridice, Ricky Ian Gordon’s lyrical chamber opera, presented in Wilks Studio on July 28 and 30 and August 1. Heidi Middendorf and Christopher Pell will lead the intimate production.

Two artist-curated Studio Sessions will round out the season on June 25 and July 1, following their sold-out success in 2025.

Said Mirageas, “From the bold imagination of Lalovavi and the fierce power of Salome and Carmen, to the intimacy of Orpheus and Euridice and our artist-curated Studio Sessions, we invite audiences both longtime and new to discover themselves within these stories and become immersed in their inspiring artistry.”

Subscriptions are now available starting at $60. Single tickets go on sale November 21, 2025, beginning at $21. For more information, visit cincinnatiopera.org or call the box office at 513-241-2742.