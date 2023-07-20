Central City Opera Reveals Leadership Change

Central City Opera has revealed that Pamela Pantos’ employment with Central City Opera has ended, and that the search for a new President and CEO will begin immediately.



“We thank her for her work and wish her the best in her future endeavors,” stated Heather Miller, Board Co-Chair, Central City Opera, regarding the conclusion of Pantos’ employment.



Senior staff members Scott Finlay and Margaret Williams have agreed to serve as Interim Chief External Affairs Officer (Finlay) and Interim Chief Administrative Officer (Williams) during this leadership transition to ensure operational continuity.



“We are confident in the team we have in place and know that they are the utmost professionals with deep understanding and respect for this historic organization,” said Miller.



About Central City Opera



Founded in 1932, Central City Opera is the fifth oldest professional opera company in the country and is renowned for its exquisite world-class productions, competitive and robust young artist training program, and creative educational and community engagement activities. Its summer festival, only 35 miles west of Denver, takes place at 8,500 feet above sea level in the Colorado mountain town of Central City, where the company owns and maintains 27 Victorian-era properties, including the intimate 550-seat jewel box opera house built in 1878.



This summer, Central City Opera has returned to three Opera House Mainstage productions for the first time since 2012 to bring three timeless Shakespearean stories to its historic Opera House stage: Romeo & Juliet by Charles Gounod, Cole Porter musical Kiss Me, Kate, and Othello by Gioachino Rossini. Learn more at centralcityopera.org. For tickets and festival information, call (303) 292-6700 or email boxoffice@centralcityopera.org.