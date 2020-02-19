Capitol City Opera Company Set To Present Gounod's ROMEO ET JULIETTE

The love story that will last generations comes to life as Capitol City Opera Company (CCOC), a 501(c)3 non-profit professional opera company, opens its 37th season with their first full-staged French opera, Roméo et Juliette by composer Charles Gounod on Friday, March 6 at 8:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, March 8 at 3:00 p.m. at Conant Performing Arts Center at Oglethorpe University. Tickets are $30 - $40 and are available online at ccityopera.org.

Gounod's opera is a five-act opera based upon the play Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare. Roméo et Juliette tells the story of two rival families, the Capulets and Montagues, who are fueled by hatred yet somehow love emerges between two of the youngest members.

Love does not triumph in this tale, only tragedy as revenge, murder and misunderstandings lead the lovers to die in each other's arms. The opera will be set in 14th century Verona, Italy. The five-act opera will be presented in French with English supertitles.

When asked why Capitol City Opera Company chose to produce the French opera, Artistic Director Michael Nutter stated, "I have always wanted to do this opera. The score is beautiful beyond belief. The story is a classic. And everyone from all walks of life are familiar with the tale."

As a non-profit company that promotes and provides performance opportunities to local Atlanta talent, this production features a full cast of Atlanta-based performers including Rachele Eve Holmes as Juliette, Michael Vavases as Roméo, August Bair as Mercutio, Elizabeth Sarian as Stéphano, and Dylan Cronan as Frère Laurent. Roméo et Juliette will be directed by Artistic Director Michael Nutter with music direction by Catherine Giel. A five-piece orchestra will be conducted by Michael Giel.

ROMÉO ET JULIETTE INFORMATION

Score by Charles Gounod

Libretto by Michel Carré and Jules Barbier

Artistic Director, Michael Nutter

Music Director, Catherine Giel

Conductor, Michael Giel

Accompanied by a five-piece orchestra.

Roméo et Juliette is presented in French with English supertitles.

Friday, March 6, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

Conant Center for the Performing Arts

Oglethorpe University

4484 Peachtree Road NE

Atlanta, GA 30319

CAST

Juliette Rachel Eve Holmes

Roméo Michael Vavases

Mercutio August Bair

Stéphano Elizabeth Sarian

Frère Laurent Dylan Cronan

Count Capulet Ivan Segovia

Tybalt William Green

Gertrude Laurie Tossing

The Duke Michael Lindsey

Pâris Jonathan Spuhler

**************************************************************************************************************************

Capitol City Opera Company was formed in 1983 to provide Atlanta-area classically trained singers the opportunity to learn and perform complete opera roles, and to continue to develop their post-graduate vocal and acting skills on a professional level. Since its inception, the company has flourished as the only opera company in the Southeast that primarily helps local singers and artists establish their careers. It presents high quality, innovative, and exciting productions.

Capitol City Opera Company, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, has created many recurring programs and has toured throughout the United States, and also Italy. Currently, the company performs fully-staged productions, a monthly restaurant series (Dinner and a Diva), a recital series featuring opera highlights and art songs (Capitol City in Concert), a touring Madrigal Singers group, a summer pops concert (On the Light Side), and an educational outreach program for children.

Capitol City Opera Company engages an average of 60 singers annually and reaches audiences across the Southeast through its various programs. The Company strives to make opera available to all segments of the population including the underserved and makes a concerted effort to help everyone understand and appreciate opera.

Behind the Scenes Look Into CCOC's Roméo et Juliette This spring, Capitol City Opera will present Gounod's five-act opera, Roméo et Juliette, based upon the play by William Shakespeare. Roméo et Juliette tells ...





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You