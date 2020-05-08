Canadian Opera Company Launches Virtual Choir Project

This May, Canadian Opera Company invites music lovers of all ages and backgrounds to join the community Virtual Choir for a performance of one of the most rousing pieces in the history of opera, Verdi's "Anvil Chorus" from Il Trovatore.

How Does It Work?

First off, register here to ensure that you receive a link to everything you'll need to participate, including step-by-step video instructions from Price Family Chorus Master Sandra Horst.



Please note: the Virtual Choir starter pack link will be emailed to you in mid-May.



These materials are designed for all levels of musical ability, allowing you to follow along at your own pace and style, whether you're a beginner or seasoned chorister. (And if singing isn't your thing, scroll down to participate as a percussionist!)



You'll learn the popular and stirring "Anvil Chorus" from Sandra Horst and record your submission at home. Then, send it to the COC team by May 30 (uploading instructions will be part of the starter pack you'll receive after registering).



The company will synchronize everyone's sing-along into a single, virtual performance, featuring singers from Toronto and beyond.

Learn more at https://www.coc.ca/virtualchoir.





