CARMEN to Be Performed This Sunday by FSCJ Artist Series

Teatro Lirico D'Europa will present the opera CARMEN at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts this Sunday, February 1, 2026 at 3pm.

Set in Seville around the year 1830, Carmen tells a passionate story of love, jealousy, and betrayal. Carmen is Georges Bizet's most celebrated opera. Its exotic Spanish setting and bold realism were groundbreaking at the time of its premiere, though controversial to many early audiences. Viewers were shocked by the provocative character of Carmen, the cigarette factory girls and their smoking, and the depiction of murder onstage.

Teatro Lirico D'Europa presents a full-scale production of Carmen, featuring traditional European-designed sets and costumes, an international cast, and vibrant dancers. The opera will be performed in the original French with English supertitles.