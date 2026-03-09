Young Texas Artists Music Competition Finalists To Perform In BEST OF TEXAS Concert

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Arts nonprofit Young Texas Artists (YTA) will bring eight rising classical music stars to the stage Saturday, March 14.

The musicians, all Texas residents or enrolled in Texas music schools, will be finalists in the Young Texas Artists Music Competition, which has been championing emerging classical musicians and inspiring audiences for more than 40 years.

This year's competition begins March 12 and will culminate in the Finalists' Concert & Awards at 7:30 p.m. March 14. The program, Best of Texas: A Concert of Classics, takes place at the Crighton Theatre, 234 N. Main Street, in the Downtown Conroe Cultural District.

St. John Flynn, former Arts and Culture Director for Houston Public Media, will be the master of ceremonies.

"One of my favorite aspects of our finalists' concert is taking in all the emotions," YTA President/CEO Susie Pokorski said. "Audiences are awed by the masterful performances these young musicians deliver. Contestants, meanwhile, are energized by the audience there to support them. Later, when medals are awarded, the joy fills the theatre. It's magical."

The Young Texas Artists Music Competition comprises four performance divisions: Piano; Strings; Voice; and Winds, Brass, Percussion, Harp & Guitar.

Musicians, ages 18-30 (20-32 in the Voice division), compete for their share of $40,000 in cash awards.

Since the Young Texas Artists Music Competition was founded in 1983, medalists have performed with organizations in Texas and around the world ranging from the Houston Grand Opera to the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London.

YTA medalists also teach at music schools around the world and have earned top honors in national and international competitions. Alumni include a silver medalist in the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, multiple Grammy Award nominees and three Grammy Award winners.

YTA's preliminary competition rounds, free and open to the public, will take place March 12-14 at Crighton Theatre. The schedule is:

· Thursday, March 12 - Strings division, 8:40 a.m.-3 p.m.

· Friday, March 13 - Winds, Brass, Percussion, Harp & Guitar division, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Voice division, 1:30-5:30 p.m.

· Saturday, March 14 - Piano division, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

During the Best of Texas: A Concert of Classics on March 14, two finalists from each division will compete for gold and silver medals, as well as the Grand Prize and Audience Choice Award.

"The Young Texas Artists Music Competition is designed to prepare musicians for professional careers," said Dr. Emelyne Bingham, YTA's artistic director. "Our judges are distinguished performers and educators, and their expert evaluations provide finalists with practical insight that strengthens both their artistry and their professional development."

Best of Texas: A Concert of Classics is one of several YTA events taking place March 14. The festivities begin with this year's Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue gala at 5 p.m. Immediately following the concert and awards program, YTA will present its after-party featuring soprano Brennan Blankenship, YTA's 2017 and 2019 gold medalist in the Voice Division, as a guest performer.

Both the gala and the after-party take place in YTA's Grand Pavilion, directly in front of Crighton Theatre.

Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue tickets include admission to the finalists' concert and after-party.

For those unable to attend the full evening, YTA offers concert and after-party tickets for $55 (plus fees). For reservations, visit https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/65084464/yta-finalistsconcert-awards-conroe-crighton-theatre.

Guests also have the option of buying concert-only tickets, which are $35 for general admission, $25 for seniors and $16 for students (plus fees). To purchase concert-only tickets, visit https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/65084464/yta-finalistsconcert-awards-conroe-crighton-theatre.

YTA's major donors as of Feb. 23 are Carol and Doug Aycock, City of Conroe/VisitConroe.com, Annette and Ken Hallock, Sue Moorhead, Rea Charitable Trust, Texas Commission on the Arts, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Microgrant in partnership with The Woodlands Arts Council, Sue and Joe Warren, along with several anonymous donors.

PHOTO: Soprano Elizabeth Marlow performs at the 2025 Young Texas Artists Music Competition Finalists' Concert & Awards program. Marlow, who grew up in The Woodlands, won the gold medal in the Voice division. Photo by Dave Clements.