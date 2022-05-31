Bryant Park Picnic Performances to Present New York City Opera's PRIDE IN THE PARK

Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America will continue on June 17 with New York City Opera's annual celebration Pride in the Park. City Opera will also be joined by the LaGuardia High School Choir, directed by Jeanne Cascio. Michael Capasso, General Director of New York City Opera, says, "'The People's Opera' is thrilled to return to our summer home at Bryant Park, where we can continue our mission of free performances for New York audiences."

Attendees may bring their own food or purchase from on-site food and beverage vendors near the Lawn. At most performances, attendees can purchase food from a rotating line-up of local NYC vendors curated by Hester Street Fair. COVID-19 vaccinations and masks are not currently required but Bryant Park will continue to monitor and follow updated New York City and New York State COVID-19 guidelines throughout the summer as necessary.

The 2022 Picnic Performances season is possible due to the generous support of Bank of America. "Bank of America is a long-standing supporter of the arts because we believe that a thriving arts and cultural community benefits both society and the economy," said José Tavarez, President, Bank of America New York City. "So we are thrilled to once again sponsor Picnic Performances and combine our commitment to the arts with our partnership with Bryant Park. Together we're helping New York City's iconic cultural scene to thrive, while promoting green spaces and providing free access to live New York City music, dance and theater."



Additional performance information follows below. For the most current information please visit bryantpark.org/picnics.

i??Performance Details



Friday, June 17 at 7PM

Pride in the Park

New York City Opera's annual LGBTQ+ Pride concert will feature a diverse program of selections from opera and musical theater sung by stars from City Opera's Pride Series as well as the LaGuardia High School Choir, directed by Jeanne Cascio.



Additional New York City Opera Performances at Bryant Park

Friday, August 12 at 7PM

La traviata

An abridged adaptation of Verdi's classic that inspired Moulin Rouge, with instantly recognizable tunes famously featured in Pretty Woman. Soprano Ekaterina Siurina and tenor Charles Castronovo appear with Michael Chioldi, world-renowned baritone and star of last summer's Rigoletto (a role he recently stepped into at the Metropolitan Opera for a series of critically acclaimed performances), with City Opera Music Director Maestro Constantine Orbelian at the helm.

Friday, September 2 at 7PM

Lucia di Lammermoor

Think Romeo and Juliet, but set in Scotland. Donizetti's brilliant score is the height of drama and the pinnacle of the Bel Canto style in this abridged version starring world-renowned soprano Sarah Coburn and the captivating tenor Nathan Granner, and conducted by Constantine Orbelian.

Complete Bryant Park Picnic Performances

i??Line Listings

May/June

June 3: Contemporary Dance: AThomasProject and Ephrat Asherie Dance

June 4: Contemporary Dance: Ariel Rivka Dance and The Missing Element

June 10: Contemporary Dance: EMERGE125 and Ayodele Casel

June 11: Contemporary Dance: Ballet Hispánico's Social Latin Dance Class, Music From The Sole, and Dance Heginbotham

June 17: New York City Opera: Pride in the Park

June 24: Emerging Music Festival curated by AdHoc

June 25: Emerging Music Festival curated by AdHoc

July

July 1: Carnegie Hall Citywide: Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble

July 8: Carnegie Hall Citywide: The Baylor Project

July 15: Carnegie Hall Citywide: Squirrel Nut Zippers

July 22: Carnegie Hall Citywide: The Broadway Sinfonietta

July 23: Jazzmobile: Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

July 28: Performers TBA

July 29: Carnegie Hall Citywide: The Hot Sardines Featuring Nellie McKay

August

August 5: Performers TBA

August 12: New York City Opera: La traviata

August 19: Asian American Arts Alliance: Rafiq Bhatia and Ian Chang

August 26: Habibi Festival: Esraa Warda & The Châab Lab, Firas Zreik, Yacine Boularès, and AJOYO

August 29: The Town Hall: Eighth Blackbird Celebrates John Cage

September

September 2: New York City Opera: Lucia di Lammermoor

September 8: Steinway Artists Aaron Diehl and Orrin Evans

September 9: Classical Theatre of Harlem

September 16: Accordion Festival: Heart of Afghanistan and More

September 17: American Symphony Orchestra