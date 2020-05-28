Australian Opera Companies Will Receive $50 Million Rescue and Restart Package

Opera Wire has reported that opera companies in New South Wales have received government support in the form of a $50 million Rescue and Restart package.

The package will be delivered in two stages, the first to help companies during this current time of inactivity, and the second to help them in the process of reopening.

Anne Dunn, executive director of Sydney Dance Company shared, "The performing arts have been one of the hardest-hit industries and will be one of the last to recover. This announcement gives comfort that the performing arts, which is a significant employer and a vital part of the visitor economy, will get some assistance at this critical time to ensure the industry is still there and can reboot when this crisis is over. We are looking forward to more details as to how the funding will be distributed."

