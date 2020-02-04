Anthony Minghella's Staging of MADAM BUTTERFLY Will Return to the London Coliseum

Anthony Minghella's production of Madam Butterfly returns to the Coliseum. Premiered 15 years ago at English National Opera (ENO) and now onto its seventh revival, this popular production is back to entrance audiences with its mix of stunning cinematic imagery, traditional Japanese theatre and Puccini's powerful music.

Puccini's Madam Butterfly is one of opera's most enduring tales of unrequited love; the story of Cio-Cio San, a young Japanese girl, who falls for U.S. naval officer Pinkerton stationed in Nagasaki. Pinkerton, interested in convenience and loose marital laws, pays for an arranged marriage to her. After marrying, Pinkerton leaves for America before the birth of their son, leaving Cio-Cio San for years to raise the child with just the promise of his return.

Created by ENO in 2005, a century after its original world premiere, Anthony Minghella's production of Madam Butterfly was the first and only opera he directed. The production went on to win the Olivier Award for 'Best New Opera Production' and in addition to ENO revivals, has been performed around the world, including at the Metropolitan Opera, Lithuanian National Opera and Perth International Festival.

Leading the cast in the title role of Cio-Cio San is Natalya Romaniw, who returns to ENO after her 'standout performance' (the Guardian) as Mimi in La bohème (2018). Hailed as one of Europe's most promising young stars and 'one of the most outstanding sopranos of her generation' (Daily Telegraph), Natalya has performed across the UK, winning multiple awards including the 2016 Critic's Choice Award for Music. This is her role debut as Madam Butterfly.

Sharing the role of Pinkerton is American tenor Dimitri Pittas, 'with a flexible voice that can express real love and shallow desire with equal conviction' (Toronto Star) and British tenor Adam Smith, 'a sensation' (Opera Online). Both are making their ENO debuts.

Baritone Roderick Williams OBE sings the role of Sharpless, following his Olivier nominated performance in ENO's 2018 War Requiem. Having 'beautifully sung' (Bachtrack) the role of Sharpless previously in 2016, former ENO Harewood George von Bergen returns to the Coliseum for one performance.

Mezzo soprano Stephanie Windsor-Lewis with her 'excellently strong voice' (Daily Express) returns to the role of Suzuki, while tenor Alasdair Elliott resurrects his 'brilliantly enunciated Goro' (The Stage), which he performed with the Royal Opera House more than a decade ago.

Bass baritone Keel Watson is The Bonze, following his recent performances in ENO's Carmen (2020), Orpheus in the Underworld (2019) and Akhnaten (2019).

Prince Yamnadori is baritone Njabulo Madlala after making his debut at ENO in Porgy and Bess (2018).

Completing the cast is rising star and ENO Harewood Katie Stevenson who returns after performances last year with ENO in Akhnaten, The Magic Flute and The Mask of Orpheus. Katie has previously won all three prizes at the Wagner Society Singing Competition and the 2016 Marjorie Thomas Art of Song prize.

Conducting this revival with his 'exemplary fervour' (Bachtrack) is ENO Music Director Martyn Brabbins, with ENO Head of Music Martin Fitzpatrick taking over the baton for three performances.

Glen Sheppard directs this revival, with set design by Michael Levine, costumes by Chinese costume designer Han Feng and revival choreography by David John. Puppeteers at Blind Summit Theatre return to bring Butterfly's child, Sorrow, to life. Lighting design is by Peter Mumford and translation by David Parry.

Madam Butterfly opens on Wednesday 26 February 19.30 at the London Coliseum for 12 performances: 26 February, 5, 11, 13, 20, 27, 30 March & 17 April at 19.30. 29 February, 7 March, 4 & 7 April at 18.30.

Tickets start from £10 (plus booking fee)*

*£2.25 booking fee applies to online and telephone bookings

Co-production with the Metropolitan Opera, New York, and the Lithuanian National Opera





