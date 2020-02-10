Amanda Woodbury to Replace Anita Hartig as the Countess in LE NOZZE DI FIGARO

Amanda Woodbury will sing the Countess in all upcoming performances of Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro, replacing Anita Hartig, who is ill.

American soprano Amanda Woodbury, a winner of the Met's National Council Auditions, made her Met debut in 2015 as Tebaldo in Verdi's Don Carlo, followed by performances as Leïla in Bizet's Les Pêcheurs de Perles, Juliette in Gounod's Roméo et Juliette, and Woglinde in Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen. She has recently made house debuts as Violetta in Verdi's La Traviata with both the Glimmerglass Festival and Opera San Antonio, and as Juliette with Hawaii Opera Theatre. She has also been seen regularly on the stage of LA Opera, where she is an alumna of its young artist program, with roles including Micaëla in Bizet's Carmen, Musetta in Puccini's La bohème, and Papagena in Mozart's Die Zauberflöte. Also this season, she makes a role debut as Ophélie in Thomas's Hamlet with Hong Kong Opera and sings the role of Konstanze in Mozart's Die Entführung aus dem Serail with Opera Omaha.

Sir Richard Eyre's staging of Le Nozze di Figaro continues with Cornelius Meister conducting a cast that also includes Hanna-Elisabeth Müller as Susanna, Marianne Crebassa in her Met debut as Cherubino, Etienne Dupuis as Count Almaviva, and Adam Plachetka as Figaro.

Remaining performances of Le Nozze di Figaro are February 11, 14, 19, and 22mat.

