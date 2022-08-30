zzzahara Unveils 'cupid's out tonight' & 'g(url)' from Forthcoming Debut Album 'Liminal Spaces'

Rising LA-born and based artist zzzahara unveils "cupid's out tonight" and "g(url)" from their forthcoming album, Liminal Spaces.

"I've always had lots of love for horror and sci-fi, so this was perfect for me," they explain. "Reminds me of a Twilight Zone episode. The hopeless romantic met with situational irony and horror."

Liminal Spaces, the debut album from the queer guitarist and songwriter, is set for release on October 21 via Lex Records.

They have a host of tour dates coming up this fall, including stops at Brooklyn's Sultan Room and LA's The Echo and Lodge Room, the latter of which is the Liminal Spaces album release show-complete list of dates and ticketes below.

Born to Filipino and Mexican parents and raised in Highland Park where they still reside, zzzahara is the moniker of Zahara Jaime. Growing up in Los Angeles, they felt disconnected from Southern California's predominantly straight white male rock scene and discovered making music as a way to process the experience of living in an ever-gentrifying city.

They became the touring guitarist for Eyedress aka Idris Vicuña in 2018, which spawned the collaborative duo The Simps, who released their Siblings LP earlier this year. Following their solo debut EP Simp.Wave in 2021, zzzahara signed to Lex Records and put the finishing touches on their forthcoming debut album, a collection of songs about queerness, love, lust, absurdism and feeling lost that trace their stylistic and emotional evolution from childhood through present day.

Listen to the new singles here:

zzzahara Live Tour Dates

September 23-Sultan Room-New York, NY

October 11-Madame Lou's-Seattle, WA*

October 14-Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop-San Francisco, CA*

October 15-Chain Reaction-Anaheim, CA*

October 16-The Echo-Los Angeles, CA*

November 13-Lodge Room-Los Angeles, CA

*with Luna Li