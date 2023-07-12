underscores Announces Forthcoming Album 'Wallsocket'

The new album will be out September 22.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 4 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album

underscores Announces Forthcoming Album 'Wallsocket'

underscores announces her forthcoming album Wallsocket out September 22 via Mom+Pop.

Along with the announce, underscores shares her upbeat single "Locals (Girls like us) [with gabby start]" paired with a music video created by underscores, Ayodeji, gabby start, and Chris Yellen. underscores says “everything was too sad. I wanted to have some fun.”

"Locals (Girls like us) [with gabby start]"  follows her singles “Cops and robbers'' and "You don't even know who I am."

— “Yeah, I don’t know, she just sent me an absolutely crazy beat. First I heard, I knew I had to hop on.” — gabby start

Off the back of announcing a now sold-out debut London show, underscores will be on her North American ‘Hometown Tour’ with notable dates at LA’s The Roxy, Brooklyn’s Music Hall Of Williamsburg, and more. Tickets HERE. See all dates below.

After taking the year off to write music in Wallsocket, MI, underscores recently began revealing the happenings in Wallsocket. The trailer and a statement across Youtube, Twitter, and Instagram stirred fans to hunt for information in deciphering what is happening in the town. 

Independent from her inception, underscores chose to stay independent while inking a deal with Mom+Pop Music. She also debuted “Count of three (You can eat $#@!)” – co-written with Dylan Brady (of 100 Gecs), Cashmere Cat, Benny Blanco – on 100 Gecs’ imprint. With the exception of collabs, underscores writes, records, and produces her music entirely one-hundred percent on her own.

Having methodically built her following over the years, underscores has garnered over 42 million Global streams across platforms. She sold out her debut 2022 headline tour and has graced  festival stages, including Lollapalooza, Corona Capital CDMX, Electric Forest, and FVDED in the Park. 

The critically acclaimed artist who defies musical categories has been lauded by The Atlantic, Rolling Stone and Fader, among many others. The mystery that surrounds her is intentional for underscores as she creates music for her generation.

Steven Kornhaber at The Atlantic in talking about music in the post-pandemic era, said: “I was deep in the throes of an obsession with a new musician: underscores, who makes intelligent, guitar-loaded electronic pop about the anxiety of being alive.”  

Elias Light at Rolling Stone said, “underscores started to think about constructing songs in more complex, unpredictable ways, designing their own mad-libs rather than penciling in someone else’s.”

underscores 2023 ‘Hometown Tour’ dates

07/13 - London, UK @ Underworld 

7/15 - Kutna Hora, CZ @ Creepy Teepee Festival

7/22 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party 

8/4 - Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

8/25 - Denver, CO @ Vortex Festival

10/1 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/3 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

10/4/ - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/5 -  Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/7 - Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufs

10/8 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

10/10 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

10/13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

10/19 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/20 - Vancouver @ Fortune Sound Club

10/22 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

10/24 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

10/27 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

10/28 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

10/30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/2 - Austin, TX @ Antone's

11/3 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/5 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

11/8 -  Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at Masquerade

Photo Credit: Chris Yellen



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
BROTHER CANE Celebrates 30th Anniversary with U.S. Tour Photo
BROTHER CANE Celebrates 30th Anniversary with U.S. Tour

BROTHER CANE is set to make a triumphant return commemorating their 30th Anniversary. A U.S. celebration tour is set to begin October 26 in Woodstock, GA continuing through December 2nd in Memphis, TN. More dates are expected to be announced soon, see below for the initial itinerary and full details.

2
Cherry Glazerr Announces New Album & Shares First Single Soft Like A Flower Photo
Cherry Glazerr Announces New Album & Shares First Single 'Soft Like A Flower'

Co-produced with Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Blondshell, Amaarae), frontwoman Clementine Creevy describes I Don’t Want You Anymore as a “mature” album, moreso in reference to her personal growth than a reflection of the record, which in true Cherry Glazerr fashion is best described as Extremely Fun.

3
Grandaddy to Release Sumday: Excess Baggage Rarities Collection Photo
Grandaddy to Release 'Sumday: Excess Baggage' Rarities Collection

Modesto, CA’s influential indie-rock group Grandaddy have announced a special digital release of the Sumday: Excess Baggage, a thirteen-track collection of rarities and b-sides from the Sumday-era that unfolds like a lost Grandaddy album. The band has also unveiled lead single “The Town where I’m Livin Now” alongside an official video.

4
A Certain Ratio Announce New EP 2023 & Share Werkha Remix Of SAMO Photo
A Certain Ratio Announce New EP '2023' & Share Werkha Remix Of 'SAMO'

Elsewhere on the EP, close friend Andy Meecham (aka Emperor Machine) reworks “Constant Curve”, the album track he originally co-wrote and contributed keyboards and electronic percussion to. Additionally, Manchester producer Jade Parker remixes “Waiting on a Train” (feat. Ellen Beth Abdi & Chunky).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Courtney Barnett Announces Instrumental Album 'End Of The Day'Courtney Barnett Announces Instrumental Album 'End Of The Day'
RokIsland Fest 2024 Shares Artist LineupRokIsland Fest 2024 Shares Artist Lineup
Video: Watch the New BLUE BEETLE Movie TrailerVideo: Watch the New BLUE BEETLE Movie Trailer
Judas Priest Replaces Ozzy Osbourne in Power Trip Line-UpJudas Priest Replaces Ozzy Osbourne in Power Trip Line-Up

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
FUNNY GIRL
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
SIX
CHICAGO