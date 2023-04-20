Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
poptropicaslutz! & aldrch Share New Single 'wow!'

The track is from their split EP, Gossip Team, out May 19. 

Apr. 20, 2023  

alt-pop wunderkinds poptropicaslutz! and aldrch share "wow!", the second single in a series of joint releases leading up to their split EP, Gossip Team, out May 19.

The bouncy new track gives us a clear glimpse into the heart of the project, putting a fresh, current spin on the Y2K bops we all reminisce about without falling into imitation.

A vibrant fusion of characteristically charming hooks, earnest-yet-amusing lyrics, forward-facing distortion, and an incredibly danceable beat, "wow!" conjures the feeling of having "a connection with somebody so strong that it makes you think it's all you're ever going to need," says Christian Cicilia (poptropicaslutz!).

Like the upcoming EP, "wow!" is an undeniable nod to the style that pts! fans know and love while drawing from the bank of experiences and maturity that the artists have added to significantly within the last year. "I consider Nick [Crawford] and CC [Christian Cicilia] family at this point," says Sam Richman (aldrch). "There's nothing holding us back in the studio to be completely honest with each other."

Gossip Team has been a long time in the making for the friends and labelmates. "Ever since we met [3 years ago] there was a discussion about an EP," recalls Cicilia. With a dynamic in which all parties bring equal value to the table, the New York duo and artist-producer are both similar and unique in their creative approaches.

"pts! are big writers...super methodical about lyrics, their meanings, and the stories they tell," Richman explains. "I come from a producer background, so I treat lyric writing more from [that] perspective, focused heavily on phrasing and trying to encapsulate specific emotions" with a maximalist-yet intentional-approach to sound.

Even so, it was their devoted fanbases and participatory internet culture that willed Gossip Team into existence with nothing but sheer excitement for the collaborations to come.

"[We'd] been working super closely for the past couple years, stacking up new demos and going on IG Live and showing them to pts! fans," Richman recalls. "I think it started with people putting 'aldrch pts EP' in the chat on those lives that sparked the idea."

poptropicaslutz! have just announced their Truth Is In The Glitter summer headline tour kicking off on July 21st in Boston, with stops along the way in DC, Phoenix, LA and Chicago before bringing it home to New York on August 18.

With multiple runs already under their belt and fresh off a nationwide tour with labelmates Magnolia Park, the band has continually cultivated their supercharged live show over the last year. Get ready for the best experience yet, with live DJ sets from aldrch, special guests like Chloe Lilac and Sophie Powers, and fun interactive activations at each venue.

The Truth Is In The Glitter Tour Dates

July 21 - Boston, MA

July 22 - Philadelphia, PA

July 23 - Washington, DC

July 25 - Richmond, VA

July 26 - Chapel Hill, NC

July 27 - Atlanta, GA

July 29 - Houston, TX

July 30 - Austin, TX

August 2 - Phoenix, AZ

August 4 - Los Angeles, CA

August 5 - San Francisco, CA

August 6 - Portland, OR

August 7 - Seattle, WA

August 9 - Salt Lake City, UT

August 10 - Denver, CO

August 12 - Minneapolis, MN

August 13 - Chicago, IL

August 15 - Detroit, MI

August 16 - Columbus, OH

August 18 - New York, NY

Photo by Max Durante



