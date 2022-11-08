pH-1 Announces World Tour to Kick Off January 2023

pH-1 has announced a world tour set to kick off in January 2023. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, November 10 at 10am local time (password: UnderTheInfluence) with public on sale Friday, November 11.

Kicking off on January 23rd in San Francisco, the tour will hit eight other North American cities - including stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, and Houston. The tour also marks pH-1's first live dates since releasing his sophomore album, BUT FOR NOW LEAVE ME ALONE, in September of this year.

Inspired by his faith, Korean American rapper pH-1 writes honest, uplifting songs he hopes listeners will find relatable. Born Park Jun-won in South Korea, pH-1 moved with his parents to Long Island, New York, when he was 12. He later studied biology at Boston College with plans to be a dentist. At this point, music was a hobby-and a passion. In 2016, while working as a web developer, he was invited by a friend to perform in Korea.

This led to a deal with Korean American rapper Jay Park's H1GHR MUSIC label. After relocating to South Korea, Park issued the 2017 EP The Island Kid. Led by the hit single "Like Me," Park's 2019 debut album, HALO, hit No. 21 on the South Korean charts.

He returned the following year with X, another Top 30 hit. He has appeared on his label's 2020 H1GHR : RED TAPE and H1GHR : BLUE TAPE compilation tapes, which earned three Korean Hip-Hop Awards nominations.

TOUR DATES

01.23 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

01.25 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda

01.27 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

01.28 - Dallas, TX - The Studio

01.30 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

02.01 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

02.03 - Toronto, CAN - Phoenix Concert Theater

02.05 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

02.07 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market