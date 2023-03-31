Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
lovelytheband Release New Track 'make me wanna die' Ahead Of Full-Length Album Release

New album if we’re being honest will be available June 2nd via happy accident/Vydia.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Ahead of lovelytheband's highly anticipated upcoming full-length album, if we're being honest, due June 2nd via happy accident/Vydia, the alt-pop trio released the emo-anthemic track "make me wanna die", available today. Paired with a visual, watch as the trio is kidnapped and wrangled into a late night rendezvous in the quirky music video, co-directed by Tanner Zagarino & Connor Brashier.

On "make me wanna die", lovelytheband vocalist Mitchy Collins shares "This is a song about my love affair with something that almost ruined my life. A play on the phrase 'so happy I could die,' but I wasn't happy and it took some time to come to that realization. Writing this song and listening back actually helped me achieve clarity and finally move on from the situation".

lovelytheband massive single "broken" spent 76 weeks on the Billboard Alternative Songs charts, breaking the record of longest run at 66 weeks on that chart, 44 million views, and 500 million global streams. The latest single "sail away" is also poised for a global hit as it currently sits at #3 on the Alternative Radio charts, the only independent release in the chart's Top 10, and has amassed nearly 40 million streams globally.

lovelytheband will be hitting the road this summer with support from Beach Weather. The list of dates can be found below.

Watch the new music video here:

lovelytheband Tour Dates

with Beach Weather

June 6 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory San Diego

June 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

June 9 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

June 10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

June 12 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

June 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

June 15 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

June 18 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

June 20 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

June 21 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

June 23 - Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club

June 24 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

June 27 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University at XL Live

June 28 - New York City, NY - Webster Hall



