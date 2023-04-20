Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
iskwē Sparks Up On New Single 'I Get High' Featuring Nina Hagen

The release follows her collaborative 2022 project Mother Love with Tom Wilson.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Singer-songwriter and activist iskwē (pronounced iss-kway) has released her new single, "I Get High" featuring German punk icon Nina Hagen, out now.

Inspired by the freedom of letting go of what others think, "I Get High" is a whimsically gothic tale that dives into the depths of despair and up to the heights of triumph, reminding listeners the importance of supporting each other through the challenges they may experience in life. The track will instantly sweep you into a tidal wave of sounds that will course through your veins with its driving beat, distorted guitar riffs, and childlike coos.

"I grew up smoking weed, listening to Nina Hagen, and singing loudly when I knew no one was listening; always self-conscious, always self-aware." shares iskwē.

"This piece was written in response to a painful experience of mine, where I wanted to remind people of the power of love and the importance of supporting each other in this lifetime, rather than trying to cancel each other out. I realised it was finally time to let go of worrying about what people thought of me and my art. As the legendary Peter Tosh sings, 'I am who I am who I am.' This is a call-out for us to hold each other up as we attain our many successes in life, knowing there is room for us all to win. And while we're at it, let's exhale and get high!"

Co-written and produced by seven-time GRAMMY nominee Damian Taylor (Björk, The Killers, Bomba Estéreo) and recorded at Panoram Studio in Mexico City, "I Get High" is the first taste of new music from iskwē this year.

The release follows her collaborative 2022 project Mother Love with Tom Wilson which received praise from the likes of Entertainment Tonight Canada, The Globe and Mail, and The Toronto Star for its seamless blending of the pair's individual contributions together as it centered around the yearning and celebration of love. Known for transporting listeners into a world of electronic rhythms and Indigenous sounds as she draws upon her Cree Métis roots, iskwē continuously blurs the lines between sources and styles.

As the music she shares allows her creativity to soar, she spans a spectrum of emotions powered by resilience and is now preparing to step into the next chapter of her artistry as she offers a further look into the gut-wrenching roller coaster that has been her recent life.

In an effort to highlight the life experiences and stories from artists and activists around her, iskwē recently launched a livestream segment titled Above The Noise where she provides an opportunity for others to talk about their music or advocacy for world-bettering causes. Check out the most recent interview with Tegan Quin from Tegan & Sara here.

iskwē | ᐃᐢᑫᐧᐤ - short for waseskwan iskwew, meaning "blue sky woman" - is more than just an artist, she is a teller of stories that have impacted our past and will inform our future. Mesmerizing listeners with her truly incomparable sound, iskwē has released three genre-bending full-length albums including 2019's acākosīk which features "Little Star" whose accompanying stop-motion visual won a JUNO award for Music Video of the Year.

Incorporating multimedia in her electrifying live sets, iskwē has performed hundreds of shows around the world at iconic locations including New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and Central Park's SummerStage, Ottawa's Parliament Hill, and London's Border Crossing Origins Festival offering attendees a completely engulfing and cathartic experience. Throughout her career, iskwē has received media support from the likes of NPR, Billboard, VICE, Entertainment Tonight Canada, and CBC.

Listen to the new single here:

Stay tuned for new music from iskwē coming this year.



From This Author - Michael Major


