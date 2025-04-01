idobi Radio Summer School Tour Returning for Second Annual Run This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The annual idobi Radio Summer School Tour has announced a return for its much-anticipated sophomore year. Founded by Eric Tobin (Hopeless Records) Michael Kaminsky (KMGMT), and Kevin Lyman (Vans Warped Tour), and sponsored by idobi Radio and Hot Topic, the nationwide traveling tour will feature a lineup of seven independent artists and bands that are fast on the rise, including Taylor Acorn, Charlotte Sands, Rain City Drive, If Not For Me, Beauty School Dropout, Arrows in Action, and Huddy.

During its inaugural run in 2024, the idobi Radio Summer School emerged as one of the brightest new tours in the US while carrying the torch of a bygone ethos: a traveling tour focused on artist development, community, ticket affordability, and social impact. Comprised of a diverse lineup of bands and artists that alternate set times at each date, Summer School is as much an incubator for the next generation of headliners as it is an unrivaled experience for the next generation of concertgoers. “Summer School tours the country channeling the pop-punk spirit of the Warped Tour,” hailed The Los Angeles Times last year.

Kicking off July 11 in Detroit, the 2025 run will stop in nearly two dozen major cities across America this summer before a finale in Philadelphia on August 10. The tour also includes a field trip of sorts: a momentous date in partnership with Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, CA, on July 26, where all seven Summer School bands will perform at the freshly relaunched festival.

Summer school is nearly back in session, as pre-sale tickets for the 2025 idobi Radio Summer School Tour are available with reduced ticketing fees HERE beginning today at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT. General on-sale tickets are available for $35 plus applicable taxes and fees starting Friday, April 4 at 10 AM local time HERE.

IDOBI RADIO SUMMER SCHOOL – 2025 TOUR DATES

July 11, 2025 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

July 12, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

July 13, 2025 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

July 15, 2025 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

July 16, 2025 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at The District

July 18, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

July 19, 2025 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

July 20, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

July 22, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

July 23, 2025 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

July 25, 2025 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24

July 26, 2025 - Long Beach, CA - Vans Warped Tour*

July 27, 2025 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

July 29, 2025 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

July 30, 2025 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

August 1, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

August 2, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade Heaven

August 3, 2025 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

August 5, 2025 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

August 6, 2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

August 8, 2025 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

August 9, 2025 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

August 10, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

* Vans Warped Tour Event

As veterans of both the music business and the scene itself – with decades of collective experience cultivating and supporting artists from the ground level – the founder trio of Michael Kaminsky, Eric Tobin, and Kevin Lyman came together to launch Summer School last year after witnessing an industry-wide absence of concerts that truly serve emerging artists and young fans alike. In the current touring and festival landscape, these acts are often relegated to support slots where there’s no moment for them to shine, while ticket prices have soared astronomically.

"Music scenes develop when there’s an active community and culture built to support them,” says co-founder Michael Kaminsky. “There’s been a vacuum on the national level for young concertgoers to see or discover their favorite new bands and become lifelong fans. To support that fan, we’ve worked hard to make sure tickets are around $35, that all the artists, labels and promoters are independent, and that any sponsors directly contribute to the fan or artist experience.”

"Summer School’s purpose is to support the current and future alternative-music culture,” co-founder Eric Tobin continues. “It’s about championing visionary and boundary-pushing artists to be the Main Stage festival headliners of tomorrow.”

“Everyone in the industry says we need artist development, but few go out on a limb to create paths for their own acts, let alone for others as well. Rethinking the way we approach that is what Summer School is all about,” adds co-founder Kevin Lyman.

“At idobi, our mission has always been to find and magnify the future of alternative music,” says idobi Radio CEO Eddie Barella. “The opportunity to align with the legendary founders of Summer School Tour once again is an incredible honor. Together, we are committed to championing emerging artists, amplifying their voices, and ensuring that alternative music continues to thrive for generations to come.”

“We’re beyond excited to return as a sponsor for the second year of the idobi Radio Summer School Tour,” says Andrea Lewis, Hot Topic VP of Brand Marketing. “Hot Topic has always been about celebrating music, self-expression, and community—and this tour captures all of that. Partnering with Summer School allows us to support the next generation of artists and fans who are shaping the future of alternative culture, and we’re proud to be part of something that creates such an unforgettable experience.”

Photo Credit: Kiara Vaziri

Comments