idobi Radio Summer School Tour Partners with Save The Music Foundation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The annual idobi Radio Summer School Tour has announced they will partner with charity organization Save The Music Foundation for their recently-revealed sophomore run set to kick off this summer. For every ticket sold on this year’s tour, the idobi Radio Summer School Tour will donate $0.50 to Save The Music Foundation to help in their vision of empowering students, schools, and communities to reach their full potential through the power of making music.

Founded by Eric Tobin (Hopeless Records) Michael Kaminsky (KMGMT), and Kevin Lyman (Vans Warped Tour), and sponsored by idobi Radio and Hot Topic, the nationwide traveling fest will feature a lineup of seven independent artists and bands that are fast on the rise, including Taylor Acorn, Charlotte Sands, Rain City Drive, If Not For Me, Beauty School Dropout, Arrows in Action, and Huddy.

Since 1997, Save The Music (STM) has worked to address systemic inequities in music education by investing in culturally rich American communities - supporting music teachers and donating musical instruments, equipment and technology to public schools. To date, the organization has donated over $75 million worth of instruments, equipment and technology to over 2,800 schools across hundreds of school districts, impacting the lives of millions of students nationwide.

As veterans of both the music business and the rock community itself – with decades of collective experience cultivating and supporting artists from the ground level – the founder trio of Michael Kaminsky, Eric Tobin, and Kevin Lyman came together to launch the idobi Radio Summer School tour last year after witnessing an industry-wide absence of concerts that truly serve emerging artists and young fans alike. In the current touring and festival landscape, these acts are often relegated to support slots where there’s no moment for them to shine, while ticket prices have soared astronomically.

During its inaugural run in 2024, the idobi Radio Summer School emerged as one of the brightest new tours in the US while carrying the torch of a bygone ethos: a traveling tour focused on artist development, community, ticket affordability, and social impact. Comprised of a diverse lineup of bands and artists that alternate set times at each date, Summer School is as much an incubator for the next generation of headliners as it is an unrivaled experience for the next generation of concertgoers. “Summer School tours the country channeling the pop-punk spirit of the Warped Tour,” hailed The Los Angeles Times last year.

Kicking off July 11 in Detroit, the 2025 run will stop in nearly two dozen major cities across America this summer before a finale in Philadelphia on August 10. The tour also includes a field trip of sorts: a momentous date in partnership with Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, CA, on July 26, where all seven Summer School bands will perform at the freshly relaunched festival. Summer school is now back in session, as tickets for the 2025 idobi Radio Summer School Tour are available HERE.

IDOBI RADIO SUMMER SCHOOL – 2025 TOUR DATES

July 11, 2025 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

July 12, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

July 13, 2025 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

July 15, 2025 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

July 16, 2025 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at The District

July 18, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

July 19, 2025 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

July 20, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

July 22, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

July 23, 2025 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

July 25, 2025 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24

July 26, 2025 - Long Beach, CA - Vans Warped Tour*

July 27, 2025 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

July 29, 2025 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

July 30, 2025 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

August 1, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

August 2, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade Heaven

August 3, 2025 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

August 5, 2025 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

August 6, 2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

August 8, 2025 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

August 9, 2025 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

August 10, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

* Vans Warped Tour Event

Photo Credit: Kiara Vaziri

Comments

Best Revival of a Play - Live Standings Romeo + Juliet - 39% Yellow Face - 16% Our Town - 14% Vote Now!