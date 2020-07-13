iVoted Announces Latest Artists to Join Election Night Festival

#iVoted, the music industry's voter turnout effort that activated over 150 venues on Election Night 2018.

This year, #iVoted partnered with data-analyst leader Chartmetric to identify the artist most likely to drive voter engagement at a local level. Today, #iVoted is excited to announce their second slate of confirmed artists for Election Night 2020! Living Colour, The Dresden Dolls, Citizen Cope, and Vacationer (DJ Set) will join 145 other artists currently confirmed to participate! You can see a full list of artists that participated in the 2018 effort, as well as the confirmed artists for 2020 here: ivotedconcerts.com.



In light of the ongoing COVID crisis, #iVoted sought creative solutions to maximize voter participation. Artists have the option of performing via webcast, and fans will be able to RSVP to the #iVoted shows by taking a selfie with their mail-in ballot or from outside their polling place.

In order to encourage maximum voter participation, #iVoted utilizes Chartmetric data to quickly identify the most popular streaming artists within a given area, be it state or city. As Chartmetric's Manager of Content and Insight Jason Joven explains, "Finding the right opportunity to participate in something bigger than ourselves can be hard. But when Emily reached out, we were happy to find that Chartmetric's analytics capabilities could be applied beyond the music business to help motivate our fellow citizens to vote and participate in the political process. #iVoted's work is an example of how the arts can really make a tangible difference in our day-to-day life, and we're psyched to be a part of it."



This grassroots' insight to national outreach is spearheading #iVoted's election night billing. Today's announcement highlights the top streaming artists from Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida and Pennsylvania. Artist bookings based on Chartmetric streaming data from other states will follow throughout the summer. In June, #iVoted announced 80 participating groups representing the top streaming artists in Wisconsin and Michigan, including Drive-By Truckers, Ezra Bell, Jukebox the Ghost, Here Come the Mummies, My Brightest Diamond, and Dead Horses. (You can see the full list of confirmed 2020 artists here).



In 2018 Drive-By Truckers, Playboi Carti, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Guster, Toro y Moi, Iron & Wine, Hoobastank, Good Charlotte, Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, Phoebe Bridgers, Living Colour, Superchunk, Dawes, Saves the Day, Underoath, Mike Doughty of Soul Coughing, and many more all played #iVoted shows on Election Night around the country. As #iVoted's Emily White explains, "Considering we have interest from some of the largest touring acts in the country, as well as confirmations from such beloved artists as Drive-By Truckers and Sammy Adams after putting the word out on just the first day of our pivoted strategy, I can't wait to see what the #iVoted lineup looks on Election Day less than 6 months from now."

