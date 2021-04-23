glimmers release new EP 'Worlds Apart'

Atlanta-based rock band glimmers has released their highly anticipated EP Worlds Apart, out today via Common Ground Collective. The new EP tells the story of a relationship on the rocks, paired alongside a series of cinematic videos that only further the feeling that the songs belong in your favorite John Hughes movie. Fans can stream Worlds Apart now below.

On Worlds Apart, the band shares, "This EP means a lot to all of us because it represents two years of hard work. It is a concept record, from the very first song to the last. Each of the five songs follows the progression of a relationship, as well as the stages of heartbreak: love, loss, denial, bargaining, hope, and acceptance. Will our characters get back together? Or will they remain worlds apart? It's up to you to decide."

Prior to today's release, glimmers premiered videos for singles "Not Good At Goodbyes," "Fallin," "Purple Tux" "By The Lips," and "Stay" with Alternative Press, The Noise, and Under The Radar and received further coverage with sites like NPR, Atwood Magazine, The Alternative, and more.

The band continues, "We decided to create a music video for each of the songs to follow this story, with each piece connecting to each other as the next episode of the relationship. Our videographer and great friend Deanna Elise brought these songs to life, and created the story with Maggie. Altogether, all five music videos create a short film, inspired by our favorite 90s and 2000s romance movies."

Diamonds don't shine, they glimmer. In early 2020, five friends who'd been playing music together since the summer of 2019 decided to put a fresh stamp on their collective, glimmers. Meeting separately but all through mutual friends, the five members of glimmers formed as the backing band of Atlanta artist Maggie Schneider - but what started as a backing band quickly became a family.

The band's debut EP Cluttered Heart introduced the 5-piece to the world through standout singles like "Don't Tell Me" and "For Me It's You." In just 5 months of being a band, the EP reached a total of 95,000 streams, receiving attention from outlets like Substream Magazine, idobi Radio, and Hot Topic. The pop/rock group find their main influences in the melodic sounds of Mayday Parade, the personal lyrics of All Time Low and the songwriting of Julia Michaels.

Now, the glimmers family is ready to share the next chapter of their story. Building off of their previous EP, Worlds Apart tells the story of a relationship from its ending. The first taste of this storyline shines through their lead single "Not Good at Goodbyes," which encapsulates the feeling of being the main character in a coming of age movie.

glimmers is about connection, whether it be the friendship of the bandmates or the intimate connection felt between the band and their fans at a live show. Look these songs in the eyes and let a glimmer of light into your cluttered heart.

glimmers is Maggie Schneider (lead vocals/piano), Alex Downtain (lead guitar), Alex Norrell (rhythm guitar/backup vocals), Ari Patwary (bass), Jeremy Russell (drums).

