deathcrash Release New Single 'And Now I Am Lit'

London slowcore band deathcrash have shared their last single "And Now I Am Lit" before the release of new album Less, out this Friday March 17th via Fire Talk & untitled (recs).".

Recorded at the UK's most remote studio in the Outer Hebrides, Less follows their critically acclaimed 2022 album, Return with a statement in reduction that turns out to be as powerful and potent as it is tender and introspective.

Having previously shared the melancholic and explosive single 'Empty Heavy' and 'Duffy's', "And Now I Am Lit." is a more introspective but no less emotionally devastating instrumental that shows another side to the band's quiet dynamism.

deathcrash on "And Now I Am Lit" - "This song is one of the earlier ones we came up with. In it is contained the ghost of our original thought process for the record. But then the drums and bass come in. It is the purest capturing of what we wanted instrumentally from 'Less' - just us four in a room together."

Listen to the new single here: