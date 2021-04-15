braveweather Unveil New Single & Music Video for 'rosecolored'

Orlando-based indie rock outfit braveweather have shared their newest single and accompanying music video for "rosecolored." The upbeat pop-punk track, produced by Andy Karpovck, is about knowing when it's time to let go of a person, even if it's the hardest thing you've ever done. Stream it exclusively today on New Noise Magazine. The new track will be available to purchase and stream on all online platforms tomorrow, April 16. Pre-save is available here: https://orcd.co/xyr7yxy.

On the new single, vocalist Christian Perez shares, "Our purpose in writing this song was to evoke feeling from the listener. The song explores how hard it can be to let go - of a friend, a loved one, or a place in your life - even when it's time. We hope that our listeners that relate to the song can feel the emotion that was involved in making it."

As for the video, guitarist Maria Jazel explains, "The video is all of us playing a game of Edward 40 Hands the entire time. When it cuts to the snow, that's us having a great time 'in our minds'. But in reality, we're actually just drunk and passed out on the floor in a studio apartment."

Founded in 2019, braveweather is an upcoming, Orlando-based indie rock group whose music explores concepts of love, loss, mental health and personal purpose. Elements of their unique sound are influenced by late 90's and early 2000's indie-rock, modern indie and punk music. With their previous single releases, "white claw", "play pretend" and "black&white", braveweather accumulated over 30,000 followers on TikTok and have been praised by their audience for their relatable lyrical content.

braveweather is Christian Perez (vocals), Maria Jazel (guitar), Tony Alicea (drums) and Anndria Noel (bass).

Listen here: