benny blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg Release 'Bad Decisions'

"Bad Decisions," the first ever collaboration between acclaimed artist and producer benny blanco, Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of 21st century pop icons BTS and Snoop Dogg is out today, listen here. Watch the video, directed by Ben Sinclair of "High Maintenance." "Bad Decisions" is the first single to be released from benny's forthcoming third LP, set for release later this year.

"I'm still pinching myself," says benny. "I can't believe I have a song coming out with Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of BTS and Snoop Dogg. It doesn't even feel real!"

benny blanco is a multi-Platinum, award-winning artist, record producer, songwriter and musician. His two albums to date-FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS and FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS 2-have been streamed more than 8 billion times to date and seen him collaborate with Justin Bieber (their two time Platinum hit "Lonely" reached #1 on Top 40 radio and has been streamed more than 2 billion times), Halsey and Khalid (on the six times Platinum "Eastside," a worldwide smash hit and Top 40 #1), Juice WRLD; Selena Gomez, J Balvin, Tainy, Calvin Harris and a host of others.

As a producer and songwriter, blanco is responsible for hundreds of millions of album sales worldwide due to his work with artists including Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Maroon 5, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Kesha, Sia, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West and many more. He is the founder of two labels in collaboration with Interscope Records: Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secrets.

BTS are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records, including six #1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in a span of a year and just over a month, and multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world.

BTS were nominated two years in a row for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd and 64th GRAMMY Awards and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards. Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook are vocalists in the group.

An entertainment industry mogul, Snoop Dogg has reigned for nearly three decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as a globally recognized innovator. Snoop Dogg is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, businessman and icon. In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg is a serial entrepreneur with endeavors in Web 3.0 tech, entertainment, lifestyle, global consumer brands, food/beverage and cannabis industries.

Xbox has partnered with Interscope Records, renowned artist, songwriter, record producer, and DJ, benny blanco, Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of BTS, and rapper and actor Snoop Dogg to launch the first ever singing Xbox controller in celebration of their newly released single "Bad Decisions."

The controller, sure to become a prized-collectible item for gaming and music fans alike, features custom artwork, the names of the artists and a speaker attached to the back which allows you to listen to the new single out loud through the press of a button. Fans will be able to enter to win one of their own singing controllers, simply by following and retweeting the @Xbox announcement tweet.

In addition to this exclusive controller, Forza Horizon 5 will be giving away a custom vehicle designed in the theme of the single artwork of "Bad Decisions" as well as a QR code linking players directly to listen to the new song as they drive around the Horizon Festival. The 1971 Meyers Manx and livery will be available for download from the in-game "Gifts" tab within the Message Center.

Be sure to tune in to Xbox's Twitch channel on August 5th at 11am PT to celebrate the "Bad Decisions" music video, enjoy an exclusive, first-look at the singing Xbox controller and to experience the exciting in-game content from Forza Horizon 5.

The video made its broadcast premiere today on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

Watch the new music video here: