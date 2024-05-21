beccs To Open for Pomme in New York City and Boston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



beccs has announced that she will be opening for the French singer and songwriter Pomme at her upcoming Boston and New York City shows this June. The indie pop artist will be added to the June 12 date at Boston’s The Sinclair and New York City’s Webster Hall show on June 15.

Tickets for Boston dates can be found HERE and tickets for New York City dates can be found HERE.

The Boston-bred native turned New York transplant will be playing music from her upcoming EP, stay moist, out June 28. Each song on the EP reflects and confronts difficult and shameful, parts of oneself. By allowing pain and trauma to move through us like water instead of getting lodged inside, we can all ‘stay moist’ as a way to remain honest, authentic and glistening through our healing.

Leading up to the forthcoming EP, beccs next single "Rage In My Veins" out June 7, is an anthem for today. Featuring drum production by Ian Chang from Son Lux, “Rage In My Veins” is a brave reckoning with our own collective grief and rage. “Rage In My Veins”, in addition to the newly released singles “f 0 0 d”(music video) and “Good Comin’”, convey the colorful emotional spectrum of what it means to ‘stay moist’.

$.25 from each ticket purchased at The Sinclair will go to The Shout Syndicate, a Boston-based, volunteer-run fundraising effort who raises money to help fund youth-led arts programs at proven non-profit creative youth development organizations in Greater Boston. Housed at The Boston Foundation, The Shout Syndicate works in partnership with the Mayor's Office of Arts & Culture's creative plan, Boston Creates.

Upcoming beccs shows

May 29 – Avalon Lounge – Catskill, NY

June 12 – The Sinclair – Boston, MA

June 15 – Webster Hall – New York City

stay moist Track List:

About beccs:

beccs is an indie pop artist hailed as one of NYLON Magazine’s “favorite cool girls”, A John Lennon Songwriting Finalist, and an “indie-pop vocalist of astonishing candor” by the HuffPost. Holding up a mirror to herself and society at large, beccs confronts and heals audiences with a soul-stirring voice that is as dynamic as it is vulnerable. Steeped in music from birth, fearless on stage from childhood, beccs – Becca Gastfriend at the time – was an innate songbird. She moved to New York to study acting at Tisch School of the Arts, where she began gigging and making her first record. Blending a playful modern songwriting with a powerful voice akin to classic 60’s Laurel Canyon, the indie pop artist has been critically acclaimed by Refinery29, NYLON, Atwood Magazine, Huffington Post Queer Voices, Popdust, LADYGUNN and featured on The BUILD Series with Monet X Change from RuPaul’s Drag Race for her queer-inclusive Christmas music video "Before This Christmas Ends". beccs has toured the East Coast, played SXSW, and most recently opened for Pussy Riot at Adhoc x Audiofemme’s unofficial SXSW showcase in Austin. Her upcoming EP stay moist is a bold, edgy indie pop record “bursting with color, soulful vocals…[and] a hook you won’t get out of your head.” -The Daily Skimm.

