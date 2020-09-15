beabadoobee Releases Video For 'Worth It'

Watch the new video below!

beabadoobee, one of the buzziest artists of 2020, with more than 900 million streams, including the sixth most streamed song of the summer, "deathbed (coffee for your head)," has released the video for "Worth It," the third single from her highly-anticipated debut full-length album, Fake It Flowers, out October 16 on Dirty Hit - PRESS HERE to watch the video, directed by long-term collaborators bedroom. Fake It Flowers is available for pre-order HERE and Bea's new line of merch is available now HERE.

In the cinematic "Worth It" video, Bea appears hidden away in a dank and rundown motel room, as she captures the emotions of letting go of the nostalgic sentiments and mistakes that still haunt us from a previous time in our life. Flickering with brazen ambience, grunge-inspired 90's-era guitar, the song, which received praise from Paper, Teen Vogue, NPR, Consequence of Sound, Stereogum, Uproxx and others, is written "simply about teenage infidelity" Bea admits, "and the mistakes one can make when they're tempted to do things. It's a bit of a confession song but also an understanding that it's a part of life."

"Worth It" joined a pair of previously released singles from Fake It Flowers, "Sorry," a transformative confessional, knotted by vast guitar structures and agonizingly-vivid songwriting, and "Care," an explicitly vulnerable new direction for Bea, rejecting sympathy from anyone who doesn't take the time to get to know the real her and understand what she's gone through in her life - complete with a cathartic, swooping chorus. The collection has garnered praise from New York Times, Cosmopolitan, Rolling Stone, NPR, Teen Vogue, Pitchfork, Wall Street Journal, The Fader, i-D, Uproxx, Consequence of Sound, Stereogum, Nylon, Complex, DuJour, and BBC Radio 1, who premiered "Care" on Hottest Record In The World by Annie Mac, helping to propel the track to well over three million steams.

After signing with Dirty Hit following her viral single "Coffee," she toured with indie pop star Clario, graced the cover of NME (who labeled her "devastatingly cool"), and received a billboard in Times Square as part of Youtube's global artist development program Foundry. She kicked off 2020 with nominations for the BRITs Rising Star Award and the BBC Sound of 2020 as well as a performance at the NME Awards and at The 1975's O2 Arena shows. Her two most recent critically-lauded 2019 EPs, Space Cadet, and Loveworm, along with Canadian artist Powfu's "deathbed (coffee for your head)" ft. beabadoobee, a TikTok smash which sampled "Coffee" and climbed into the Top 20 chart in 27 countries and brought Bea her first RIAA Platinum Certification.

beabadoobee has also announced Fake It Flowers headline tour for Fall 2021 with 14 dates across the UK and Ireland, including a hometown show at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town. Tickets can be purchased if you PRESS HERE.

Born in the Philippines and raised in London, Bea Kristi began recording music as beabadoobee in 2017. At just 20 years old, she has built her huge, dedicated Gen-Z fan base with her flawless output of confessional bedroom pop songs and DIY aesthetic, making her one of music's most exciting artists to watch.

Watch the "Worth It" video here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles