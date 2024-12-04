bôa Unveils 2025 North American & U.K. Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



U.K. alt-rock trio bôa has announced new 2025 spring North American and U.K. tour dates. The tour will begin on April 26 in Dallas, TX, at Longhorn Ballroom and will make stops in Washington D.C. at 9:30 Club on May 6, Minneapolis at First Avenue on May 13, Denver at Summit on May 15, and more. The newly announced dates also include the exciting news of their first U.S. festival appearance at Salt Lake City’s Kilby Court Block Party on Sunday, May 18. This winter and spring tour will follow the footsteps of their sold-out fall U.S. run, which included The Fonda in Los Angeles, Thalia Hall in Chicago, and two nights at Warsaw in New York City.

bôa released their long-awaited new album, Whiplash, on October 18th, which received praise from Variety, OFFICE, Flood, Nylon, Clash, Brooklyn Vegan, and more. Produced by Chris Zane (Jack Antonoff, Passion Pit, St. Lucia), Whiplash is a melody-driven 13-song collection that references the band’s personal highs and lows and our collective cultural unrest. By tackling universal sentiments of pain, solitude, and triumph, Whiplash immediately transcends any generational divide, making bôa feel perpetually fresh. bôa is Jasmine Rodgers (lead vocals/guitar), Alex Caird (bass), and Lee Sullivan (drums).

Since bôa’s 1998 cult favorite “Duvet” resurfaced on TikTok, the song has soundtracked nearly 400,000 videos and gathered over 688 million streams on Spotify. Its resurgence with a new generation of fans inspired bôa to come back together to write and record new music with a renewed sense of passion. Today, the band has gathered more than 1 billion streams across their catalog, while “Duvet” has officially been certified Platinum in North America.

AUS TOUR 2024

December 5 - Rechabite Theater - Perth, AUS

December 6 - Rechabite Theater - Perth, AUS

EU TOUR 2025

February 2 - Club Wintercircus - Ghent, Belgium

February 3 - Cabaret Sauvage - Paris, France – SOLD OUT

February 4 - Tolhuistuin - Amsterdam, Netherlands – SOLD OUT

February 5 - Knust - Hamburg, Germany

February 7 - Kulturkirche - Cologne, Germany – UPGRADED VENUE

February 8 - Lido- Berlin, Germany

February 9 - Roxy- Prague, Czech Republic

February 11 - Palladium - Warsaw, Poland

February 19 - Zorlu PSM - Istanbul, Turkey

JUST ANNOUNCED- SPRING TOUR 2025

U.S.

April 26 - Longhorn Ballroom - Dallas, TX

April 30 - The Plaza - Orlando, FL

May 1 - The Ritz Ybor - Tampa, FL

May 3 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

May 4 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

May 6 - 9:30 Club - Washington D.C.

May 7 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

May 9 - Electric City - Buffalo, NY

May 10 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

May 12 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

May 13 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

May 15 - Summit - Denver, CO

May 16 - Aggie Theatre - Fort Collins, CO

May 18 - Kilby Court Block Party - Salt Lake City, UT

U.K.

June 10 - New Century Hall - Manchester, U.K.

June 11 - Riverside 1 - Newcastle, U.K.

June 12 - Queens Hall - Edinburgh, U.K.

June 14 - National Stadium - Dublin, U.K.

June 16 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, U.K.

June 17 - Stylus - Leeds, U.K.

June 19 - SWX - Bristol, U.K.

June 20 - Tramshed - Cardiff, U.K.

June 21 - 02 Forum - London, U.K.

Photo Credit: Rob Blackham

