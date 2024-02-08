Zolita Releases New Single 'Bloodstream'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Zolita Releases New Single 'Bloodstream'

Rising pop icon Zolita's new song “Bloodstream” premieres today on PAPER Magazine who declare, "Zolita is the queen of hearts.”

In conjunction with the new track, Zolita debuts a self-directed pageant themed video, which she stars in alongside Love Island fan favourite Kyra Green. Additional cameos include various comedians and creators such as Becca Moore, Sarah Schauer, Luna Montana, Avrey Ovard, Kenna Sharp and Ella Snyder

Using classic tropes and nostalgia at the emotional core of her colorful, narrative-driven music videos, Zolita uses her passion for both music and filmmaking to center LGBTQIA+ storylines as a way of fostering inclusivity and connection.

Of the video, Zolita recalls, “When I first heard that Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico from the Miss Universe pageant had gotten married in 2022, I couldn't get enough of their love story. I was obsessed with the idea that these two women found each other in an environment that seems so heteronormative and traditionally feminine. As I started thinking about my next music video, I found myself coming back to their story of connection in an unlikely place. I wanted to create something that spoke to that tension of being your true self or meeting the expectations of your environment.”

Born Zoë Hoetzel and raised near Los Angeles, Zolita grew up in a highly creative family who nurtured her artistic side from a young age. To that end, she first discovered her innate gift for music by playing flat-pick guitar with her father (a bluegrass aficionado and longtime banjo player) and later began writing her own folk-leaning songs in her bedroom. In high school, Zolita immersed herself in photography, almost instantly unveiling her left-of-center sensibilities.

Naming David Lynch and Sofia Coppola among her favorite filmmakers, Zolita headed to NYU's Tisch School of the Arts to study film but soon found herself drawn to the world of music-video production.

After refining her stylistic approach by creating a number of videos for her own songs, Zolita had a major breakthrough with the spellbinding visual for “Explosion.” Masterfully directing, producing and editing her own videos, Zolita made waves 2021 with her episodic viral trilogy that featured “Somebody I F*cked Once,” “Single In September” and “I F*cking Love You.” The three videos quickly garnered more than 85 million global streams on YouTube alone.

For Zolita, every song begins as an elaborate movie in her mind, irresistibly rooted in both riveting drama and viscerally real feeling. As a truly multidimensional artist, Zolita matches her wildly catchy pop-punk hooks and fiercely honest songwriting with vibrant and striking cinematic storytelling, earning her praise from the likes of Billboard, i-D, PAPER Magazine, V Magazine, Hypebae, Out Magazine, NYLON, Gay Times, Dazed, Interview Magazine and more.

photo credit: Katia Temkin



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kacey Musgraves to Drop New Album Deeper Well in March Photo
Kacey Musgraves to Drop New Album 'Deeper Well' in March

Kacey Musgraves co-produced Deeper Well with Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk. Inspired by New York City’s Greenwich Village, Musgraves recorded a portion of the new album at Electric Lady studios. Title track “Deeper Well” is out now, with a companion video directed by Hannah Lux Davis (Kacey Musgraves, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj).

2
Jimmy Eat World To Support Fall Out Boy On So Much For (2our) Dust Dates Photo
Jimmy Eat World To Support Fall Out Boy On 'So Much For (2our) Dust' Dates

It's hard to believe that this is the first time both bands — who simultaneously elevated emo rock from an underground scene to a national phenomenon — have toured together. Tickets for their “So Much for (2our) Dust” dates are going fast, with low ticket availability in multiple markets — and the Seattle and New York dates are sold out!

3
Video: IDLES Play Gift Horse on THE TONIGHT SHOW Photo
Video: IDLES Play 'Gift Horse' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

IDLES' have huge touring plans for the year ahead have already seen several shows sell-out almost a year in advance. They just announced their biggest NYC area show to date at Forest Hills Stadium on September 27th with indie icons The Walkmen. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, February 9th at 10:00AM ET. Watch the video of their performance!

4
Marcus King Announces New Rick Rubin-Produced Studio Album Photo
Marcus King Announces New Rick Rubin-Produced Studio Album

Marcus King swill release a new Rick Rubin-produced studio album 'Mood Swings' and a headlining world tour. Title track and new song out now! In support of this new album, King also announced his 2024 headlining tour across North America and Europe produced by Live Nation and FPC Live!, in addition to dates supporting Chris Stapleton.

More Hot Stories For You

Jimmy Eat World To Support Fall Out Boy On 'So Much For (2our) Dust' Dates; First Time Both Bands Have Toured TogetherJimmy Eat World To Support Fall Out Boy On 'So Much For (2our) Dust' Dates; First Time Both Bands Have Toured Together
Video: IDLES Play 'Gift Horse' on THE TONIGHT SHOWVideo: IDLES Play 'Gift Horse' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Marcus King Announces New Rick Rubin-Produced Studio Album 'Mood Swings'Marcus King Announces New Rick Rubin-Produced Studio Album 'Mood Swings'
Mountain Stage Releases Recording Of Indigo Girls 'Closer To Fine'Mountain Stage Releases Recording Of Indigo Girls 'Closer To Fine'

Videos

ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World Video
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time' Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
SPAMALOT
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
THE NOTEBOOK
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD