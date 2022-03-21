Zion I Kings Releases Single 'Red, Gold and Green Dubmarine'

For the last decade, Zion I Kings, comprised of Laurent "Tippy I" Alfred of I Grade Records, Andrew "Moon" Bain of Lustre Kings and David "Jah D" Goldfine" of Zion High Productions, have delivered some of the finest and most indelible musical offerings to date in modern reggae. Adding to their success, the trio have created a dynamically rich lagoon themed dub, "Red Gold & Green Dubmarine" is out now, and off their 5th studio album Future Oceans Echo.

With the new record the listener is taken into an aquatic dub-filled wonderland with streaming proceeds to benefit climate action for oceans and beaches in the Virgin Islands. "Red Gold & Green Dubmarine," opens with the bubble-like sensation that carries the dark, driving drum and bass groove into a fervent quest of discovery, opening up to a bright, underwater dub lagoon in the B-section.

Andrew Moon Bain declares, "A triumphant and courageous aquatic exploration of uncharted territories, in the dub abyss that is Future Oceans Echo. Press play, add or next and buckle up for the magical horn swells, crashing spring reverbs, analog synth lines and pulsing organ shuffle on this dubaquatic excursion." The new song is the second release from the upcoming album and comes out on the heels of the stellar single "Whale Shark Skank" featuring the talented Ngoni player Losso Keita.

With the new release Zion I Kings have pledged a percentage of their streaming profits from Future Oceans Echo to support clean oceans and beaches initiatives in St. Croix, VI, with the Good Hope Country Day School's climate action club. Laurent "Tippy" Alfred's daughter Tsehai attends the school and is very active with the club. It's a student-founded and student run organization whose mission aims for a more sustainable environment for the island community.

In a recent interview with Rootfire, Andrew Moon Bain reflected on the new project when asked if artists felt a responsibility toward the plight of the Oceans, he says, "I don't know if artists have a responsibility but we all have to live here. We are all connected to one source of life, one planet and atmosphere...all of us depend on it. Whether we feel a part of it or not. It is all connected. A lot of people can't understand what they can't see. Can't feel for what they can not touch. Whether it is my responsibility or not, I do feel a duty to uncover some overstanding of the unknown through art, music and the glorification of Jah."

Zion I Kings is the talented multi-instrumentalists and producers Laurent "Tippy I" Alfred of I Grade Records, Andrew "Moon" Bain of Lustre Kings and David "Jah D" Goldfine" of Zion High Productions. Together they are an ever prolific and expanding crew of producers, musicians and performers whose work has spanned many waves within the genre to create a solid and unique modern roots sound that is infectious, warm, melodic and steady in any sound system. They are singular as much as a collective, as each musician has spent formative years honing their craft. Collectively they have produced for many great artists of our day including Akae Beka (Midnite) , Sizzla, Lutan Fyah, Jah 9, Blakkamoore, Chronixx, Protoje, Loydd Brown, Ziggi Recado, Pressure and many more.

Out now, "Red Gold & Green Dubmarine" is the second release from Future Oceans Echo, due out April 15th, and available everywhere you stream music.

Listen to the new single here: