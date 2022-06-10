Zillion Releases New Single 'Potluck Lunch for the Cannibals'

Today ZILLION is excited to share his brand new single "Potluck Lunch For The Cannibals" along with a new music video premiering now on Rue Morgue.

Speaking on the song & music video ZILLION shares, "Those of us who are naive to what truly fuels our perception of reality, unaware of our own damage and how it distorts our relationships are trapped in a purgatory like dream state.

When we're unable to handle and manage our s, emotions, and baggage, we continually hurt those around us. There's a golden door in this room. On the other side of that door is self actualization, self awareness, those who have become intimate with their own self enough to transcend to a healthier higher frequency/existence."

The track follows ZILLION's previous single "Pocket Boy" that fans can stream now here. ZILLION has also previously announced that he will be supporting Pop Evil this summer on The Vortex Tour along with Oxymorrons. The tour is set to kick off June 24th and will be making stops in Grand Rapids, Houston, Tulsa, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Seattle, and more. Tickets are available to purchase now here.

Watch the new music video here:

The Vortex Tour Dates

06/24/22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Rock The Lot @ The Intersection

06/25/22 - Urbana, IL - Canopy Club

06/26/22 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall @ Von Braun Center

06/28/22 - Johnson City, TN - Capones

06/30/22 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

07/01/22 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom

07/02/22 - Waco, TX - The Backyard

07/03/22 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewsters

07/06/22 - Little Rock, AR - The Music Hall

07/08/22 - Bay City, MI - Wenonah Park World Friendship Shell

07/09/22 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

07/10/22 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys

07/12/22 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theater

07/15/22 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogues

07/16/22 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

07/17/22 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall

08/05/22 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

08/06/22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

08/07/22 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Showroom

08/08/22 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

08/10/22 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

08/13/22 - Omaha, NE - Showdown

08/14/22 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion