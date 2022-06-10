Zillion Releases New Single 'Potluck Lunch for the Cannibals'
The single was released alongside a new music video.
Today ZILLION is excited to share his brand new single "Potluck Lunch For The Cannibals" along with a new music video premiering now on Rue Morgue.
Speaking on the song & music video ZILLION shares, "Those of us who are naive to what truly fuels our perception of reality, unaware of our own damage and how it distorts our relationships are trapped in a purgatory like dream state.
When we're unable to handle and manage our s, emotions, and baggage, we continually hurt those around us. There's a golden door in this room. On the other side of that door is self actualization, self awareness, those who have become intimate with their own self enough to transcend to a healthier higher frequency/existence."
The track follows ZILLION's previous single "Pocket Boy" that fans can stream now here. ZILLION has also previously announced that he will be supporting Pop Evil this summer on The Vortex Tour along with Oxymorrons. The tour is set to kick off June 24th and will be making stops in Grand Rapids, Houston, Tulsa, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Seattle, and more. Tickets are available to purchase now here.
Watch the new music video here:
The Vortex Tour Dates
06/24/22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Rock The Lot @ The Intersection
06/25/22 - Urbana, IL - Canopy Club
06/26/22 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall @ Von Braun Center
06/28/22 - Johnson City, TN - Capones
06/30/22 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
07/01/22 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom
07/02/22 - Waco, TX - The Backyard
07/03/22 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewsters
07/06/22 - Little Rock, AR - The Music Hall
07/08/22 - Bay City, MI - Wenonah Park World Friendship Shell
07/09/22 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center
07/10/22 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys
07/12/22 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theater
07/15/22 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogues
07/16/22 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
07/17/22 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall
08/05/22 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
08/06/22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
08/07/22 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Showroom
08/08/22 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
08/10/22 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
08/13/22 - Omaha, NE - Showdown
08/14/22 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion