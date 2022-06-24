Zella Day Releases New Song 'Radio Silence'

Los Angeles-based Zella Day releases her first new song of 2022. Entitled "Radio Silence," the track - which was written in fall of 2021 - details the experience of a young woman forced to reckon with the choices surrounding an unintended pregnancy.

Combining sonic elements of college radio-era R.E.M. with haunting synths and drums, as well as some of the most pointed, evocative lyrics Day has ever written, "Radio Silence" is raw, candid, and universally resonant.

"Radio Silence" was written by Day and Alex Casnoff (Jonathan Wilson, Harriet), and features backing vocals from fellow LA musician Miya Folick. Lyrics for the song - prescient in their ability to match our current political reality months after they were penned - are below.

Says Day about the song, "I had life-threatening complications with a pregnancy three years ago, and I can't even imagine what it would have been like had I not been given the freedom to make my own choices for myself and my body at that time. As Simone de Beauvoir wrote, 'The body is not a thing, it's a situation.' It's as if the world has turned its back on us at our most vulnerable, when we are faced with a decision that will change our lives forever."

"Radio Silence" is a bold sonic step forward for Day, and a fitting welcome to the next chapter of her musical journey. In 2021, Day released a handful of tracks that racked up millions and millions of streams, including "Golden," "Dance For Love," "Girls," a duet with Weyes Blood called "Holocene," and a remix of "Golden" by Twin Shadow. Day also appeared on Lana Del Rey's Chemtrails Over the Country Club last year, covering Joni Mitchell with Del Rey and Weyes Blood in a symbolic passing of the sonic torch from one great LA singer/songwriter to the new generation.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Chloe Chippendale