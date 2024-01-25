Zameer Rizvi to Release New Studio Album 'Audacity'

The first single and video from the deeply introspective album will debut this month.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Zameer Rizvi to Release New Studio Album 'Audacity'

After three years in development, South Asian musical artist Zameer Rizvi has announced the release of his new album, Audacity. The record will be available on May 24th, 2024, on major platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

The first single and video from the deeply introspective album will debut this month. “Sedona,” inspired by a visit to the spiritually-rich red sandstone city in Arizona, opens with driving toms and syncopated guitars, delivering an upbeat pop rock soundscape replete with layered melodic vocals. Other singles, “Red Rock” and “Strong,” will drop through the summer of 2024.

The 42-year-old singer/songwriter celebrates his collaborations with siblings, family, doctors, engineers, CEOs, and CFOs on several of the songs on the 10-song album. An ardent supporter of passion projects, the singer/songwriter examines what it means to make an impact with a passion project. Encouraging listeners to have the Audacity to begin their passion projects, as demonstrated by dozens of amazing musicians that collaborated on this album while balancing their full-time jobs.

Breaking the mold of most independent artists by releasing full-length albums, the prolific singer-songwriter also leverages his tech skills as founder of Odesso, a tech company that makes AI software, to roll out his new album in Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio, and 3D Audio.

Rizvi explains, “Audacity has been three years in the making and was created while simultaneously running a startup and raising two daughters. It was recorded virtually through COVID, and many of the musicians recorded their parts in solitude. This album was made during some of the darkest times of my life when I was lost in a cloud of confusion, sadness, loss, grief, and difficult self-realizations. When I wrote these songs, I was making sense of my emotions to better understand myself. Ultimately, this album gave me the audacity to convert my pain into power and taught me the strength of practicing asymmetry that I want to share.”

About Zameer Rizvi

A native of Pakistan, Zameer Rizvi is a passionate member of Toronto's music scene. His debut single “Win or Defeat” was nominated for Best Artist at the Toronto Independent Music Awards and became the theme of the 2010 Paralympic Winter Games.

His debut album From Under the Bleachers occupied the Hot 100 Charts in Canada with the single “Glory of Love.” His second album Her (2016) generated the hit single “Crazy” (ft. Mia Martina), which debuted at #5 on the Billboard Hot Dance Club charts and spent six weeks in the Top 50. His more recent album Nomad (2018) includes “Hope,” “Don't Stop Movin (feat. Lily Kincade)” and “Origin (feat. Holly Pyle).” Follow on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.



