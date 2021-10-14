Zachary Williams Shares New Single 'Can't Tell the Difference'

Zachary Williams (The Lone Bellow) has released a new single, "Can't Tell The Difference," featuring singer-songwriters Anderson East & John Paul White.

With yearning pedal steel and blazing saxophones, East, White and Williams belt out a revival that acts as the emotional centerpiece of Williams debut Listen here. Dirty Camaro, Zachary Williams first ever solo effort is out October 22nd on Dualtone Records.

The album was produced by Robert Ellis and Josh Block at Niles City Sound in Fort Worth, TX and features East, White, Ashley Monroe and Thad Cockrell and the gospel group Settles Connection. Williams also shared "Game For Guessing" which includes an appearance from the album's producer, Texas singer-songwriter Robert Ellis and his duet with Monroe - "Her Picture."

Zachary Williams is best known as ⅓ of the Nashville-based supergroup The Lone Bellow. All born in the South, the three members met while living in Brooklyn and quickly found that in addition to having commonality in their upbringing, they all had wildly potent voices, a knack for harmonies and a desire to write in the great Southern story-telling tradition - songs about heartbreak and struggles and the human condition.

The Lone Bellow has released five studio albums with one produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Sturgil Simpson) and two produced by The National's Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift, Sharon Van Etten), including their most recent Half Moon Light.

Listen to the new single here: