Zach Bryan's 'Something in the Orange' Is Officially the Longest Charting Country Single for a Male Artist on the Billboard Hot 100

Zach Bryan’s “Something In The Orange” is now officially the longest charting country single for a male artist on Billboard’s Hot 100 at an astounding 65 consecutive weeks. The evergreen track, currently #18, surpasses Carrie Underwood’s “Before he Cheats” to become the second longest-charting country song of all time, following Leann Rimes “How Do I Live,” at 69 straight weeks. Bryan’s hit single was certified 4x platinum by the RIAA in June and continues to command its upward trajectory.

“Something In The Orange,” the top 10 Most Streamed Song in the US in 2022, from the chart-topping, platinum-certified album AMERICAN HEARTBREAK, remained in the top 10 in the US for more than a year after it initial release. To date, Bryan has accrued in excess of 6.3 billion global streams and 11 total RIAA track and album certifications.

Bryan is putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming album and will return to the road next week for his completely sold-out Burn Burn Burn North American Tour.

Zach Bryan Burn Burn Burn 2023 Tour:

* Indicates Festival Date

*Aug 05 - - St. Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival

Aug 07 - - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Aug 09 - - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Aug 11 - - Tulsa, OK - - BOK Center

Aug 12 - - Tulsa, OK - - BOK Center

Aug 14 - - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

Aug 17 - - Nampa, ID - - Ford Idaho Center

Aug 19 - - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Aug 20 - - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena

Aug 21 - - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Aug 23 - - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Aug 25 - - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Aug 27 - - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

Aug 29 - - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug 30 - - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Oct 07 - - Opelika, AL - Auburn Rodeo

*Oct 20 - - Fort Worth, TX - Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Fest

*Oct 21 - - College Station, TX At The Station Festival

*Dec 30 - - San Diego, CA - Wild Horses Festival

Photo by Trevor Pavlik