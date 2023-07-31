Zach Bryan's 'Something in the Orange' Is Officially the Longest Charting Country Single for a Male Artist on the Billboard Hot 100

Bryan is putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming album and will return to the road next week for his completely sold-out Burn Burn Burn North American Tour. 

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone With Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Wil Photo 3 The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall

Zach Bryan's 'Something in the Orange' Is Officially the Longest Charting Country Single for a Male Artist on the Billboard Hot 100

Zach Bryan’s “Something In The Orange” is now officially the longest charting country single for a male artist on Billboard’s Hot 100 at an astounding 65 consecutive weeks. The evergreen track, currently #18, surpasses Carrie Underwood’s “Before he Cheats” to become the second longest-charting country song of all time, following Leann Rimes “How Do I Live,” at 69 straight weeks. Bryan’s hit single was certified 4x platinum by the RIAA in June and continues to command its upward trajectory.

“Something In The Orange,” the top 10 Most Streamed Song in the US in 2022, from the chart-topping, platinum-certified album AMERICAN HEARTBREAK, remained in the top 10 in the US for more than a year after it initial release. To date, Bryan has accrued in excess of 6.3 billion global streams and 11 total RIAA track and album certifications. 

Bryan is putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming album and will return to the road next week for his completely sold-out Burn Burn Burn North American Tour. 

Zach Bryan Burn Burn Burn 2023 Tour:

* Indicates Festival Date

*Aug 05 - -  St. Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival

Aug 07 - -      Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Aug 09 - -      Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Aug 11 - -      Tulsa, OK - -  BOK Center

Aug 12 - -      Tulsa, OK - -  BOK Center

Aug 14 - -      Sioux Falls, SD -   Denny Sanford Premier Center

Aug 17 - -      Nampa, ID - - Ford Idaho Center

Aug 19 - -      Las Vegas, NV -    T-Mobile Arena

Aug 20 - -      Bakersfield, CA -   Mechanics Bank Arena

Aug 21 - -      Oakland, CA -       Oakland Arena

Aug 23 - -      Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Aug 25 - -      Glendale, AZ -       Desert Diamond Arena

Aug 27 - -      Wichita, KS -         INTRUST Bank Arena

Aug 29 - -      Lincoln, NE -         Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug 30 - -      Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Oct 07 - -       Opelika, AL -         Auburn Rodeo

*Oct 20 - -   Fort Worth, TX -   Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Fest

*Oct 21 - -   College Station, TX       At The Station Festival

*Dec 30 - -  San Diego, CA -   Wild Horses Festival      

Photo by Trevor Pavlik



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Acclaimed Saxophonist Daniel Bennett to Headline Sag Harbor Library Concert Series Photo
Acclaimed Saxophonist Daniel Bennett to Headline Sag Harbor Library Concert Series

The Daniel Bennett Group will play a special CD release concert at the John Jermain Memorial Library on July 30 at 2pm.

2
Snakehips Release Deluxe Album Plus Single With Muni Long Photo
Snakehips Release Deluxe Album Plus Single With Muni Long

Muni Long’s vocals flow across the track, imbuing her ultra-melodic vocals with fiery lyricism in tow. The single was co-written and produced by prolific hit-makers Stargate, who have 10 Billboard number 1s, multiple Grammy award nominations and wins, and have penned chart-topping records for Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Shakira, Jay Z and Ne-Yo.

3
Phoebe Hunts Fiddle-Forward New Album Nothing Else Matters Photo
Phoebe Hunt's Fiddle-Forward New Album 'Nothing Else Matters'

Singer/songwriter/fiddle player Phoebe Hunt releases her new album Nothing Else Matters via Thirty Tigers. Featuring nothing more than her vocals and fiddle, this is Hunt’s most stripped-down work to date. Through eleven powerful and haunting tracks, all written by Hunt with co-writers including Maya Devitry, Jillette Johnson, and Dustin Welch.

4
DJ & Producer Liaison Shares New Single Love Will Take You Higher Photo
DJ & Producer Liaison Shares New Single 'Love Will Take You Higher'

Honing his craft since the age of 15, LIAISON draws influence from artists such as High Contrast, Brookes Brothers, Shy FX, Pendulum and Sub Focus. So far, the track is quickly gaining traction and has been supported by key DnB heavyweights including High Contrast, Goddard and DJ Marky.  

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Snakehips Release Deluxe Album Plus Single With Muni LongSnakehips Release Deluxe Album Plus Single With Muni Long
Pasek & Paul Wrote an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Musical Number For Season ThreePasek & Paul Wrote an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Musical Number For Season Three
Phoebe Hunt's Fiddle-Forward New Album 'Nothing Else Matters'Phoebe Hunt's Fiddle-Forward New Album 'Nothing Else Matters'
DJ & Producer Liaison Shares New Single 'Love Will Take You Higher'DJ & Producer Liaison Shares New Single 'Love Will Take You Higher'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
HADESTOWN