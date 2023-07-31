Zach Bryan's 'Something in the Orange' Is Officially the Longest Charting Country Single for a Male Artist on the Billboard Hot 100

Bryan is putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming album and will return to the road next week for his completely sold-out Burn Burn Burn North American Tour.
Zach Bryan’s “Something In The Orange” is now officially the longest charting country single for a male artist on Billboard’s Hot 100 at an astounding 65 consecutive weeks. The evergreen track, currently #18, surpasses Carrie Underwood’s “Before he Cheats” to become the second longest-charting country song of all time, following Leann Rimes “How Do I Live,” at 69 straight weeks. Bryan’s hit single was certified 4x platinum by the RIAA in June and continues to command its upward trajectory.
“Something In The Orange,” the top 10 Most Streamed Song in the US in 2022, from the chart-topping, platinum-certified album AMERICAN HEARTBREAK, remained in the top 10 in the US for more than a year after it initial release. To date, Bryan has accrued in excess of 6.3 billion global streams and 11 total RIAA track and album certifications.
* Indicates Festival Date
*Aug 05 - - St. Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival
Aug 07 - - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Aug 09 - - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Aug 11 - - Tulsa, OK - - BOK Center
Aug 12 - - Tulsa, OK - - BOK Center
Aug 14 - - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
Aug 17 - - Nampa, ID - - Ford Idaho Center
Aug 19 - - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Aug 20 - - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena
Aug 21 - - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Aug 23 - - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Aug 25 - - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
Aug 27 - - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
Aug 29 - - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug 30 - - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Oct 07 - - Opelika, AL - Auburn Rodeo
*Oct 20 - - Fort Worth, TX - Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Fest
*Oct 21 - - College Station, TX At The Station Festival
*Dec 30 - - San Diego, CA - Wild Horses Festival
