Zach Bryan's #1 Self-Titled, Self-Written and Produced Album Tops Billboard 200 for Second Week in a Row

Vinyl and CD formats are set for release on October 13.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

For a second week in a row, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-producer Zach Bryan claims the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart for his new self-titled album. This also includes the top spots on Billboard’s Country, Rock & Alternative, Americana/Folk, and Rock album charts.

Vinyl and CD formats are set for release on October 13 via Warner Records. Click HERE to pre-order. 

Bryan, whose album was written and produced by himself, has garnered overwhelming global critical acclaim, and immediately shook the Billboard 200 chart upon its arrival with a total consumption of nearly 200,000 equivalent sales units — a trend of dominance that continued on streaming platforms as Zach Bryan quickly became the most streamed album on both Apple Music and Spotify.

Furthermore, all 16 songs from the album debuted in the top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100 and appeared on the Hot Rock Songs, Hot Country Songs, and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts simultaneously. 

Bryan is only the third artist to land at least six in the Top 10 at once, and just the second country male soloist to achieve the concurrent triumvirate of scoring #1 on the Artist 100, Hot 100, and Billboard 200 at the same time. Rolling Stone observed, “Zach Bryan is the biggest album in the country, but it’s much more than that, too. Bryan has clearly hit on something. The buzzword is ‘authenticity’. Zach Bryan reintroduces earnestness to the genre…what country music needs right now.” 

The New York Times added, “The first rock release to top Billboard 200 in over a year, the biggest streaming week ever for a rock album.”  The Fader also pointed out that this occurrence solidifies “2023 is by far the biggest year from country music in the history of the Hot 100 Chart.”

The unprecedented success was also repeated on DSPs with “I Remember Everything" (Feat. Kacey Musgraves) reaching #1 on Spotify and Apple Music upon release. Last week, the album also came in at #1 on Amazon Music and #1 at Hot Hits Canada on Spotify this week.

The Bryan-Musgraves penned hit single has made instant history by becoming the first song ever to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, Hot Rock Songs, and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts at once, as well as being only the second occurrence of a shared Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs #1 by a male and female artist together, since 1983 with Kenny Rogers’ and Dolly Parton’s “Islands In The Stream.” Forbes said, 

"There's a new No. 1 song in America this week, and it's a very special one.”  “Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves…New King and Queen. ‘I Remember Everything”…an aching, simmering ballad,” quoted Rolling Stone.

The album immediately impacted charts around the world, including #1 in Canada, #2 in Australia and Ireland, #4 in New Zealand, #5 in Australia.

All of this comes as Bryan and his band announce their most ambitious tour yet, The Quittin Time 2024 Tour. The massive tour will kick off in Chicago at the United Center on March 6 and 7, before visiting major football stadiums and arenas all over the U.S. and Canada. Click HERE for the 2024 tour and ticket details. 

Support acts for the 2024 tour will include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, Matt Maeson, Levi Turner, and the newly reformed Australian favorites The Middle East. Tickets are on sale now.

Additionally, Bryan has been nominated for “New Artist of the Year” at the upcoming 2023 CMA Awards. It follows his win for “New Male Artist of the Year” at the 58th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this year. 

Listen to Zach Bryan's album here:

Remaining 2023 Show dates: 

Sep 24: -  Franklin, TN -         Pilgrimage Music Festival (w/ Lumineers) 

Oct 07 -    Opelika, Al -           Auburn Rodeo

Oct 20 -    Fort Worth, TX -    Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Fest Texas Edition

Oct 21 -    College Station, TX     -     At the Station Festival

Dec 30 -   San Diego, CA -    Wild Horses Festival



Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media.

