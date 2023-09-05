Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves Score #1 Single on Billboard Hot 100 From Bryan's #1 Self-Titled Album

All 16 songs from the album also debut in the top 50 of Billboard’s Hot 100.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves Score #1 Single on Billboard Hot 100 From Bryan's #1 Self-Titled Album

In an unprecedented sweep on the heels of his #1 self-titled album debut on the Billboard 200 chart, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-producer Zach Bryan also premieres atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the track “I Remember Everything” (Feat. Kacey Musgraves).

The song also enters in the #1 position on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, Hot Rock Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts simultaneously – becoming the first song ever to top all three rankings. Plus, this is only the second occurrence of a shared Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs #1 by a male and female artist together, after Kenny Rogers’ and Dolly Parton’s 1983 hit “Islands In The Stream.”

This news follows yesterday’s official announcement of Bryan’s universally acclaimed new album, Zach Bryan, entering the charts not only on the Billboard 200, but also at the #1 spot on Billboard’s Top Country Album, Top Rock & Alternative Album, Top Rock Album, Top Americana/Folk Album charts and #3 on the Album Sales chart. Total consumption equates to nearly 200,000 equivalent sales units.  The album also ends the week as the most streamed album at both  Spotify and Apple Music.

All 16 songs from the album also debut in the top 50 of Billboard’s Hot 100, Hot Country Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts, including five in the top 20 and 13 tracks in the top 40.  

As previously stated, the album immediately impacted charts around the world including #1 in Canada and #2 in Australia and Ireland.       

Bryan and band have announced The Quittin Time Tour 2024 that will take in North America and Canada next year.  

The tour, his biggest and most extensive yet, will include stops at major arenas and stadiums, kicking off in Chicago with two shows at the United Center on March 6 and 7, before heading out coast to coast with shows at football stadiums in Denver, Foxborough, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Tampa, Dallas, and Minneapolis. 

The tour will conclude in Bryan's hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma with two shows at the BOK Center on December 13 and 14. Support acts include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, Matt Maeson, Levi Turner and the newly reformed Australian favorites The Middle East. Presale begins on September 6. General on-sale begins September 8.

Remaining 2023 Show dates:

Sep 24: - Franklin, TN -       Pilgrimage Music Festival (w/ Lumineers)

Oct 07 -   Opelika, Al -         Auburn Rodeo

Oct 20 -   Fort Worth, TX -   Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Fest Texas Edition

Oct 21 -   College Station, TX      At the Station Festival

Dec 30 -  San Diego, CA -   Wild Horses Festival




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Anjimile Shares Black Hole Ahead of New Album This Friday Photo
Anjimile Shares 'Black Hole' Ahead of New Album This Friday

This Friday, Anjimile Chithambo, better known as Anjimile, releases his new album, The King. His debut release for 4AD and first full-length since 2020’s breakthrough Giver Taker, the record includes recently released singles: powerful title track “The King,” the gently emotive “Father,” protest song “Animal,” and a new single out now, “Black Hole.” 

2
Jessika Releases Debut Album World Aint Ready Photo
Jessika Releases Debut Album 'World Ain't Ready'

The album features previously released anthems like “Therapy,” the upbeat “Fuck Our Fears” featuring GASHI, the empowering 'Nine Inch Heels,' the deeply heartfelt title track, and the wistful lead single 'Her.' World Ain’t Ready, written by JESSIKA and co-produced with Kyle Kelso (Kygo, Aloe Blacc, Galantis), is a testament to JESSIKA’s resilience.

3
K-pop Superstars CRAVITY Unveil New Song Cheese; From New Album Photo
K-pop Superstars CRAVITY Unveil New Song 'Cheese;' From New Album

CRAVITY—a combination of the words “creativity” and “gravity”—consists of Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun Taeyoung and Seongmin. The nine-member K-pop boy group are taking the world by storm. Debuting as a group in 2020 with Starship Entertainment, they have been rapidly growing in popularity and gaining global recognition.

4
The Velvet Hands Announce November UK Headline Tour Photo
The Velvet Hands Announce November UK Headline Tour

Kicking off at London’s Colours on 1 November, the nine-date tour will see the band take their frenetic live show across the length of the country throughout the month. Purchase tickets now via the band’s official website to get your hands on a special tour bundle which includes their first ever tour T-shirt - strictly limited edition.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More
Rising Gen-Z Icon Karin Ann Masters Euphoric Folk On New Track 'a stranger with my face'Rising Gen-Z Icon Karin Ann Masters Euphoric Folk On New Track 'a stranger with my face'
Kanii Drops New Single 'Marry Me'Kanii Drops New Single 'Marry Me'
Fedde Le Grand Unleashes New Single 'Elektro'Fedde Le Grand Unleashes New Single 'Elektro'

Videos

Video: Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video Video: Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance Video
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary Video
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
THE COTTAGE