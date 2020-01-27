Zac Brown Band to Headline Radio.com's 'The Night Before'

Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., announced "The Night Before," a RADIO.COM event. The 5th annual concert, hosted by KISS Country 99.9 (WKIS-FM), will star multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band at BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL on February 1, 2020, the eve of the world's biggest sporting event. Opening for the band is singer-songwriter Carly Pearce, one of the hottest rising stars on the country music scene. For more information, including tickets, please visit RADIO.COM/thenightbefore.

"We're looking forward to kicking off the sports festivities in South Florida with the Zac Brown Band," said Michael Martin, Senior Vice President of Programming and Music Initiatives, Entercom. "'The Night Before' has become one of the most highly anticipated events leading up to the big game and this year is no exception."

Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning group led by front man, Zac Brown along with Jimmy De Martini (violin), John Driskell Hopkins (guitar), Clay Cook (guitar), Chris Fryar (drums), Coy Bowles (guitar), Daniel de los Reyes (percussion) and Matt Mangano (bass guitar).

Since their debut, Zac Brown Band has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live / studio acts, marked by strong musicianship and a creative range that defies genre boundaries. Most recently, Zac Brown Band released the highly anticipated and dynamic sixth studio album, "The Owl," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Albums, Country Albums, Independent Albums and Digital Albums charts, and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Chart. Throughout their decade-long career, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart and five consecutive albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Opening for the band will be Carly Pearce, whose kind of Country transcends the moment. Fiercely rooted in the classics, the girl who left her Kentucky home and high school at 16 to take a job at Dollywood has grown into a woman who embraces the genre's forward progression. Defying odds, her No. 1 debut "Every Little Thing" designated Carly as the highest charting solo female debut since July 2015 and one of only three women to accomplish the feat the last decade. Her PLATINUM-certified, blockbuster ballad steered a chart-topping trifecta on SiriusXM's The Highway as "If My Name Was Whiskey" and "Hide The Wine" followed.

Beyond her 2019 CMA Award for New Artist of the Year, iHeartRadio Music Award for Best New Country Artist, ACM Award for New Female Artist of the Year, CMT Music Award Female Video of the Year nominations, the diversity of Carly's connection saw her win CMT Music Awards' Breakthrough Video of the Year and Radio Disney Music Award for The Freshest! - Radio Disney Country Best New Artist. A loyal advocate of Country music's legacy and future, it's no surprise an institution like the Grand Ole Opry has invited her for more than 75 performances since her debut while the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum® partnered on Unbroken Circle: Exploring Country Music History with Carly Pearce, connecting the genre's eras. Adding slots on major tours with Blake Shelton, Rascal Flatts, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, Carly has become "Country's 'it' girl" (ABC Radio) while pursuit of her childhood dream. Her eagerly anticipated sophomore album, CARLY PEARCE, is slated for Valentine's Day (2/14/20) on Big Machine Records with E! News and CMT already touting the release. Working again - and unknowingly, for the last time - with busbee, the pair maintained her roots and his contemporary sense. The down-to-earth female vocalist has quickly carved out her own highly honest, emotionally compelling place in a very Pop-Country world. Carly seeks to maintain the feel good without surrendering the get real, evident on "I Hope You're Happy Now," a duet with Lee Brice she penned alongside Luke Combs, Jonathan Singleton and Randy Montana.

Previous "The Night Before" musical performers include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica, Dave Matthews Band, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, and Cage the Elephant. For more information, including ticket information, please visit RADIO.COM/thenightbefore.

RADIO.COM is an integrated digital platform where consumers discover and connect live with the Entercom portfolio of premium, curated content powered by over 235 highly rated, locally programmed radio stations and their websites, as well as live events. RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio app in the U.S., currently has over 500 stations and thousands of podcasts, with more added continuously on its rapidly growing platform. RADIO.COM offers anytime, anywhere access through the RADIO.COM mobile app and website, and home and autoconnected devices, including Amazon Echo, Amazon FireTV, Sonos, Roku, Google Home, Google Chromecast, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and many more.





