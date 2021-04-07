Zac Brown Band Announces First-Ever Livestream From Famed Southern Ground Studio

Today, multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band announced their first-ever livestream performance event from the renowned Southern Ground Studio in Nashville, TN on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 9 PM Eastern / 8 PM Central, in partnership with Sessions Live.

The virtual event will feature live performances from the full band, as they revisit some of their greatest hits from the past two decades. The band will also share some exciting news with fans who tune in. The livestream available exclusively through Sessions Live, will be followed up by a VIP encore set, featuring storytelling from the band and a fun-filled, fan-sourced Q&A. The livestream will take place from Southern Ground Studio, owned by Zac Brown and the birthplaces of Kris Kristofferson's first three albums, Neil Young's Prairie Wind album, and many more from the legendary artists spanning across multiple genres.

"I'm so excited to invite our fans to our special livestream performance," said Zac Brown. "It's been a long time since we took the stage, and we think it's about time we bring family and friends together from our very own Southern Ground Studio in Nashville for the first time ever. After the live performance, stick around for our special encore event, where we'll be answering fan-submitted questions. We can't wait for you to join us!"

"It's an honor to welcome the three-time Grammy winner and multi-platinum artist Zac Brown Band to perform this special livestream on Sessions. This will be one of those moments in music history as this legendary band lights up living rooms all over the world with their incredible live sound," says Tim Westergren, Co-Founder of Sessions. "Zac joins a growing list of superstar artists using Sessions to connect directly with fans and grow their audiences in over 185 countries simultaneously with the power of interactive livestreaming."

General Admission tickets priced at $19.99 are on sale now. VIP ticket packages are also available, which include a one-on-one virtual hang with Zac Brown, a DemerBox with Zac's laser engraved signature, and an Uncaged Vinyl signed by Zac himself. During the show, the band will be giving away some ultra-rare, exclusive signed items as a thank-you to select fans who attend. Audience members will also be able to make donations to support the non-profit Camp Southern Ground, the world-class facility founded by Zac, dedicated to serving youth and veterans. During summer months, Camp Southern Ground is an inclusive, residential camp serving kids, and for the remainder of the year, Camp Southern Ground's two veteran programs, Warrior Week and Warrior PATHH, help veterans find community, direction, purpose and healing during-and even long after-their transition back to civilian life.

To purchase your tickets today, please visit: sessionslive.com/ZacBrownBand.

Photo Credit: Diego Pernía